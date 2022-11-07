The Global Antioxidant Market is expected to grow by $1.53 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antioxidant Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570393/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the antioxidant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand from the personal care industry, increased consumption of processed food, and the health benefits of natural antioxidants.

The antioxidant market analysis includes application, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The antioxidant market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal care

• Animal feeds



By Type

• Vitamin c-based

• Vitamin e-based

• Polyphenols-based

• Carotenoids-based



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising adoption of new extraction techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the antioxidant market growth during the next few years. Also, nutraceutical antioxidants and rising demand for clean-label products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the antioxidant market covers the following areas:

• Antioxidant market sizing

• Antioxidant market forecast

• Antioxidant market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading antioxidant market vendors that include 3V Sigma USA Inc., ADEKA Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barentz International BV, BASF SE, Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co. Ltd., BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Chitec Technology Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., Du Pont De Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, IMCD NV, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Oxiris Chemicals SA, SI Group Inc., Solvay SA, and Taiwan Dyestuffs and Pigments Corp. Also, the antioxidant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



