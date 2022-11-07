New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Riflescopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361222/?utm_source=GNW
Global Riflescopes Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Riflescopes estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. Telescopic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reflex segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Riflescopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
American Technologies Network Corp.
Barrett Firearms Mfg., Inc.
BSA Optics, Inc.
Burris Company
Delta Optical
Hawke Optics
Leupold & Stevens, Inc.
Nightforce Optics, Inc.
OZRiflescopes
Primary Arms, LLC
