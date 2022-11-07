$341+ Million Worldwide Mobile Mass Spectrometers Industry to 2029 - Technological Improvements and Government Requirements for Pollution Monitoring are Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market Analysis by Application and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile mass spectrometers market size is estimated to be USD 341 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.72% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The product architecture and convenience of use, and technological improvements and severe government requirements for pollution monitoring and management is expected to drive the market. However, high cost of instruments is expected to restrain the market growth.



By Application



Based on application, the market is segregated into homeland security, environmental testing, forensic testing, rapid response & disaster management, narcotics detection, military, and other applications. In 2021, the environmental testing segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to increasing need for in-situ environmental monitoring worldwide.



Regional Markets



In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the mobile mass spectrometers market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing government focus on narcotics detection and homeland security, and the opioid crisis. are all contributing to the market expansion in the United States.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the mobile mass spectrometers market are FLIR (US), 908 Devices (US), PerkinElmer (US), Inficon (Switzerland), BaySpec (US)Bruker Corporation (US), PURSPEC (US), Focused Photonics (China), 1st detect (US), and Kore Technology (UK).

