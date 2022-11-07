Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Thursday 3 November to Friday 4 November:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)186,888 3,334,754,883
3 November 202264514,244.17059,187,489.97
4 November 202263814,164.71799,037,090.02
Total 3-4 November 20221,283 18,224,580
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,36114,204.648519,332,527
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)2,644 37,557,107
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)189,532 3,372,311,990
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)833,976 15,663,958,017
3 November 20222,58014,746.889538,046,974.91
4 November 20222,55214,637.357037,354,535.06
Total 3-4 November 20225,132 75,401,510
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,11414,692.416160,444,600
Bought from the Foundation*1,29714,692.418819,056,067
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)10,543 154,902,177
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)844,519 15,818,860,194

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 157,700 A shares and 716,242 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.67% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 7 November 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

