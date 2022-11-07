Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Thursday 3 November to Friday 4 November:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|186,888
|3,334,754,883
|3 November 2022
|645
|14,244.1705
|9,187,489.97
|4 November 2022
|638
|14,164.7179
|9,037,090.02
|Total 3-4 November 2022
|1,283
|18,224,580
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,361
|14,204.6485
|19,332,527
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|2,644
|37,557,107
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|189,532
|3,372,311,990
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|833,976
|15,663,958,017
|3 November 2022
|2,580
|14,746.8895
|38,046,974.91
|4 November 2022
|2,552
|14,637.3570
|37,354,535.06
|Total 3-4 November 2022
|5,132
|75,401,510
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,114
|14,692.4161
|60,444,600
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,297
|14,692.4188
|19,056,067
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|10,543
|154,902,177
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|844,519
|15,818,860,194
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 157,700 A shares and 716,242 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.67% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 7 November 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
