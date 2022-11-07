English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Thursday 3 November to Friday 4 November:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 186,888 3,334,754,883 3 November 2022 645 14,244.1705 9,187,489.97 4 November 2022 638 14,164.7179 9,037,090.02 Total 3-4 November 2022 1,283 18,224,580 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,361 14,204.6485 19,332,527 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 2,644 37,557,107 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 189,532 3,372,311,990 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 833,976 15,663,958,017 3 November 2022 2,580 14,746.8895 38,046,974.91 4 November 2022 2,552 14,637.3570 37,354,535.06 Total 3-4 November 2022 5,132 75,401,510 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,114 14,692.4161 60,444,600 Bought from the Foundation* 1,297 14,692.4188 19,056,067 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 10,543 154,902,177 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 844,519 15,818,860,194

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 157,700 A shares and 716,242 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.67% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 7 November 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

