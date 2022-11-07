New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RFID Smart Cabinets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361216/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global RFID Smart Cabinets Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RFID Smart Cabinets estimated at US$594.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The RFID Smart Cabinets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$198.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

BIOS Health

Genesys Aerosystems

Mobile Aspects, Inc.

Solaire Medical





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361216/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

RFID Smart Cabinet - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Smart Cabinets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 9-Year Perspective for RFID Smart Cabinets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 3: World RFID Smart Cabinets Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

RFID Smart Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Smart Cabinets by Segment - RFID Smart Cabinets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Smart Cabinets by Segment - RFID Smart Cabinets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



JAPAN

RFID Smart Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Smart Cabinets by Segment - RFID Smart Cabinets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



CHINA

RFID Smart Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Smart Cabinets by Segment - RFID Smart Cabinets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



EUROPE

RFID Smart Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Smart Cabinets by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Europe 9-Year Perspective for RFID Smart Cabinets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2019 & 2027



FRANCE

RFID Smart Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID Smart Cabinets by Segment - RFID Smart Cabinets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



GERMANY

RFID Smart Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID Smart Cabinets by Segment - RFID Smart Cabinets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Smart Cabinets by Segment - RFID Smart Cabinets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

RFID Smart Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)

Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Smart Cabinets by Segment - RFID Smart Cabinets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 14: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for RFID Smart Cabinets by Segment - RFID Smart Cabinets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

RFID Smart Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)

Table 15: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for RFID Smart Cabinets by Segment - RFID Smart Cabinets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 16: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for RFID Smart Cabinets by Segment - RFID Smart Cabinets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361216/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________