VOKAL - Decentralizing the streaming and video delivery network through Blockchain

Singapore, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Ritchie is Founder and President of VOKAL Media Inc, home of the VOKAL streaming platform. And now John brings his experience in business, investment, risk management, and technology to bear in introducing the new VOKAL Coin to the DeFi space. As a lead in and function of the new VOKAL web3 experience, John sees VOKAL Coin providing a new opportunity for users to acquire and transact value in the entertainment space while providing content, interacting with advertisers, and maintaining control of their data and privacy.

Wren Miller is a partner and COO of VOKAL Media, the parent company of the VOKAL steaming app and entertainment platform. Wren has leveraged his finance and business acumen to help lead VOKAL Media as a premier podcast and video streaming service. Now, Wren will leverage his near decade of work and investment in tech and entertainment to make VOKAL Coin a premier DeFi experience while transitioning VOKAL into the first 3.0 decentralized entertainment offering.



VOKAL INC. is ready to launch its own blockchain powered by public chain platform SharkWeb, covering hundreds of use cases. SHARK WEB is designed to power the Web3 revolution. SharkWeb provides higher efficiency with lower fees. It is one of the most secure blockchain which is scalable as per the system needs. First, tokens on the VOKAL coin blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem. The initiative will deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues, and differentiate their content and viewing experience from their competitors in the Podcast market throughout the globe.

WATCH AND EARN

Earn Tokens by Watching Videos at VOKAL: Vokal is coming with Vokal Coins where people can earn while watching. The pre launch announcement will be coming soon. As per John, this will be first of its kind where people are enjoying their favorite music and getting paid for the same.