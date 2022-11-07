New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361204/?utm_source=GNW

Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market to Reach $27.8 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Remote Diagnostics estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.5% CAGR and reach US$19.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 17.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR



The Automotive Remote Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 16.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

asTech

Aurora Labs Ltd.

Cellebrite

Commwell

DFx Technology

Dsruptive Subdermals AB

Higo Sense

Infisense, Inc

KORE Wireless

Kyoto Promed





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361204/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Remote Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Equipment by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service Assistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Service Assistance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle System & Component Access by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Vehicle System &

Component Access by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Vehicle Health Tracking &

Diagnosis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Application - Service

Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access and Vehicle

Health Tracking & Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Service Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access

and Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Software and

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Equipment for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Application - Service

Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access and Vehicle

Health Tracking & Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Service Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access

and Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Software and

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Equipment for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Application - Service

Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access and Vehicle

Health Tracking & Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Service Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access

and Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Software and

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Equipment for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Application - Service

Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access and Vehicle

Health Tracking & Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Service Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access

and Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Software and

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Equipment for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Application - Service

Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access and Vehicle

Health Tracking & Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Service Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access

and Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Software and

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Equipment for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Application - Service

Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access and Vehicle

Health Tracking & Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Service Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access

and Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Software and

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Equipment for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Application - Service

Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access and Vehicle

Health Tracking & Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Service Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access

and Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Software and

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Equipment for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Application - Service

Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access and Vehicle

Health Tracking & Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Service Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access

and Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Software and

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Equipment for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Application - Service

Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access and Vehicle

Health Tracking & Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: UK 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Service Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access

and Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Software and

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Equipment for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Application - Service

Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access and Vehicle

Health Tracking & Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive

Remote Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Service Assistance, Vehicle System & Component

Access and Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Software

and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive

Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Software and Equipment for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive

Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Application - Service

Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access and Vehicle

Health Tracking & Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Service Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access

and Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Software

and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Equipment for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Remote

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Application - Service

Assistance, Vehicle System & Component Access and Vehicle

Health Tracking & Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive

Remote Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Service Assistance, Vehicle System & Component

Access and Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Software

and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive

Remote Diagnostics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Software and Equipment for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive

Remote Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years

2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

