The Global Gift Card Market is expected to grow by $843.11 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.87% during the forecast period

Our report on the gift card market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the e-commerce sector, increase in the gifting culture, and favorable rate of return generated by gift cards for vendors.



The gift card market is segmented as below:

By Type

• E-gifts cards

• Physical gift cards



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise of open-loop gift cards as one of the prime reasons driving the gift card market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in demand for recyclable bio-based plastic gift cards and the launch of new products and services in gift cards category will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gift card market covers the following areas:

• Gift card market sizing

• Gift card market forecast

• Gift card market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gift card market vendors that include Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Card USA Inc, Duracard LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., FleetCor Technologies Inc., Givex Corp., Hennes and Mauritz AB, InComm, Jifiti.com Inc., Kindcard Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PineLabs Pvt. Ltd., Plastek Card Solutions Inc., Square Inc., Tele Pak Inc, The Voucher Market Ltd., TransGate Solutions LLC, VRG Holdco Pty Ltd, and Yiftee Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

