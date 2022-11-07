CareSource CEO Elected to Easterseals National Board of Directors

Dayton, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Easterseals National Board of Directors welcomed CareSource President and CEO Erhardt Preitauer as a new member during its recent annual meeting in Chicago.

“Easterseals is honored to have the commitment of Mr. Preitauer as a volunteer leader on our National Board of Directors,” said Easterseals National Board Chair Dr. Catherine “Alicia” Georges. “His distinction as a corporate leader committed to health equity will help inform our work in leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access to health care, education, and employment through our life-changing services and powerful advocacy for the 61 million Americans with disabilities today, including veterans and seniors, to ensure they can fully participate in society.”

Preitauer joined CareSource in May of 2018 as an accomplished health care executive with a track record of driving significant growth, profitability, innovation and operational excellence. He has achieved over two decades of transformational leadership and government-sponsored health plan expertise that he will capitalize on in her service to Easterseals.

“CareSource is focused on driving innovation in health care in order to improve the overall well-being of members across the country,” said Preitauer. “I’m proud of our partnership with Easterseals as we explore groundbreaking solutions for children and adults with disabilities across the country and will help support critical home- and community-based services.”

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2 million members. CareSource and its family of companies serve 13 states with an emphasis on complex care. Last year, the organization expanded its national footprint by acquiring The Columbus Organization. The Columbus Organization partners with health care agencies and provider organizations to support individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and behavioral health challenges through its staffing, quality improvement and care coordination services. CareSource also recently announced its intent close gaps in health care for of veterans, active military service members and their families through the subsidiary, CareSource Military and Veterans.

