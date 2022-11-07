Blue Sky Uranium to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sky Uranium (OTCQB: BKUCF/TSX-V: BSK), based in Vancouver focused on the Amarillo Grande deposit in Argentina today announced that CEO Niko Cacos and VP of Exploration Guillermo Pensado will present live at Virtual Investor Conferences.com on November 8th, 2022.



DATE: November 8th, 2022

TIME: 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 9-11th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Field Work and Advances two Priority Exploration Targets within the Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 1m @ 0.13% U3O8 and 0.13% V2O5 and Final Results from the Ivana Deposit Drilling Program, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

About Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX.V: BSK; FSE: MAL2.F; OTC: BKUCF) is one of Argentina's best-positioned uranium & vanadium exploration companies with more than 4,000 km2 (400,000 ha) of prospective tenements. The Company's mission is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by acquiring, exploring and advancing towards production a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects, with an emphasis on near-surface deposits with the potential for near-term low-cost production. The Company follows international best practices in exploration, with a focus on respect for the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work.

CONTACTS:

Blue Sky Uranium

Shawn Perger

Investor Relations

778-686-0135

Perger@grossogroup.co

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com