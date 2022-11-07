Anfield Energy, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy, Inc. (TSXV: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF) is a uranium and vanadium developer with all of its assets in the U.S. Anfield’s current focus is on advancing its hub-and spoke production model, underpinned by its Shootaring Canyon Mill.



Corey Dias, Co-Founder and CEO of Anfield, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8th, 2022.

DATE: November 8th, 2022

TIME: 12:30pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u



Available for 1x1 meetings: November 10

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Anfield Energy, Inc.

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium developer with an aim to become a near-term U.S. – based producer. Its advanced suite of uranium and vanadium assets is underpinned by the Shootaring Canyon Mill, one of only three licensed, permitted and constructed conventional uranium mills in the U.S.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Anfield Energy, Inc.

Corey Dias

Co-Founder and CEO

604-669-5762

cdias@anfieldresources.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com