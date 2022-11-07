Biorefinery Products Global Market Report 2022: Rising Awareness of Using Bio-Based Lubricants Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biorefinery Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher estimates that the global demand for biorefinery products will increase. There are two key distinct categories of biorefinery products: bioenergetic and non-bioenergetic biorefinery products.
Many bioenergetic biorefinery products are now going commercial, with commercially available production technologies (e.g., direct combustion in stoker boilers, low-percentage co-firing, municipal solid waste incineration with combined heat and power, dry/wet milling, fermentation and esterification). Bioenergetic biorefinery products can therefore help countries meet their policy goals for secure, reliable and affordable clean energy to expand access and promote rural development.
These products continue to penetrate the clothing, pharmaceuticals, plastic films, carpeting, containers, composite panels, sorbents, solvents, adhesives and insulation markets, which are at well-established stages of development. Pharmaceuticals, coatings, plastic films, containers, adhesives, insulation, wood waste products and composite panels are expected to represent a substantial share in the non-bioenergetic bio-based industry.
Report Includes
- 124 data tables and 109 additional tables
- A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for biorefinery products
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for biorefinery products in value and volumetric terms, and their corresponding market share analysis based on product, technology, end-use application, and geographic region
- Highlights of the current and future market potential for two main types of biorefinery products (energetic/non-energetic), along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, industry outlook, and opportunities and penetration of bio-products
- Discussion of the value chain of basic products and the structure of the biorefinery industry and its interaction with the fossil-based industry
- A critical evaluation of the current status of commercial biorefinery markets and how recent environmental legislation and breakthroughs in technology will make the use of bio-based products competitive with established fossil-based platforms
- Holistic review of the effects of Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global biorefinery industry
- Updated information on the technology landscape of biorefinery products, conversion technologies, and number of registered patents for bioproducts (biochemicals, ethanol, biodiesel and biological materials)
- Insight into the end-users of biorefinery products, and assessment of the product technology development, and international trade and regulations within the biorefinery industry
- Descriptive company profiles of the market leading players, including Abengoa, ADM, Amyris, BASF, BP plc, Chevron Corp., Neste, and Petrobras
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Climate Change and Environment
- Corporate Sustainability
- Growing Industrial Activities in Emerging Economies
- Growth in Industrial and Building Automation Technology
- Growth in Automotive Industry in Emerging Economies
- Growing Demand for Processed Food in Emerging Economies
- Increasing Per Capita Income of Consumers
- Shift in Consumer Preference from Conventional Packaging to Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials
- Favorable Government Policies Towards Green, Ecofriendly and Biodegradable Products
- Technological Emergence and Development of New Bio-Based and Renewable Raw Materials
Opportunities in the Market
- Rising Awareness of Using Bio-Based Lubricants
- Rising Demand for Renewable Energy
- Rising Industrial Growth in BRIC Countries
