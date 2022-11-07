The Global Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market is expected to grow by $718.07 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.56% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445288/?utm_source=GNW

56% during the forecast period. Our report on the fractional flow reserve devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of CADs, technological advances, and the increasing number of PCI procedures.



The fractional flow reserve devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• FFR guidewires

• FFR monitoring systems



By Application

• Single-vessel diseases

• Multi-vessel diseases



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the strategic alliances by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the fractional flow reserve devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on non-invasive FFR and government initiatives towards increasing awareness of cads and providing affordable treatment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters.

• Fractional flow reserve devices market sizing

• Fractional flow reserve devices market forecast

• Fractional flow reserve devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fractional flow reserve devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B. Braun SE, BIOTRONIK SE, and Co KG, Bluesail Medical Co. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Bracco Spa, CathWorks Inc., Esaote Spa, General Electric Co., HeartFlow Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV, Medtronic Plc, Mennen Medical Group, Opsens Inc., and Siemens AG. Also, the fractional flow reserve devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all upcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

