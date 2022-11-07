New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radar Level Transmitters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361185/?utm_source=GNW

Global Radar Level Transmitters Market to Reach $601.9 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Radar Level Transmitters estimated at US$437.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$601.9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Contact Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$378.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Contact Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $126.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Radar Level Transmitters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$126.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$106.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Magnetrol International, Inc.

Siemens AG

VEGA Grieshaber KG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation





IV. COMPETITION

