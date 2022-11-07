The Global Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market is expected to grow by $1.95 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439262/?utm_source=GNW

95 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period. Our report on the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, increased government focus on promoting rural healthcare, and increased demand for cold chain logistics in the healthcare industry.



The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market and increased penetration of drones in healthcare logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market covers the following areas:

• Rural clinical and healthcare logistics market sizing

• Rural clinical and healthcare logistics market forecast

• Rural clinical and healthcare logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rural clinical and healthcare logistics market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, AmerisourceBergen Corp., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cavalier Logistics Inc., CMA CGM S.A., Cold Chain Technologies LLC, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Distribution Management Corp Inc., DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Global Logistics Network SAS, Kuehne Nagel International AG, MARKEN Ltd., Matternet, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd, Siam Cement PCL, United Parcel Service Inc., and Zipline International Inc. Also, the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

