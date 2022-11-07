New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361166/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Market to Reach $35.4 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.1% over the period 2020-2027. Stored Electricity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.8% CAGR and reach US$28.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Board Electric Generator segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

Artesyn Embedded Power

Electric Transportation Engineering

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Schill GmbH & Co. KG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361166/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stored Electricity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Stored Electricity by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Stored Electricity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Board Electric Generator by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for On-Board Electric Generator

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Electric

Generator by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Series Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Series Hybrid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Series Hybrid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parallel Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Parallel Hybrid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Parallel Hybrid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Combined Hybrid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Combined Hybrid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source -

Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Stored Electricity and

On-Board Electric Generator Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series

Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid

and Combined Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source -

Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Stored Electricity and

On-Board Electric Generator Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric

Generator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series

Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid

and Combined Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined

Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source -

Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Stored Electricity and

On-Board Electric Generator Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series

Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid

and Combined Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source -

Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Stored Electricity and

On-Board Electric Generator Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series

Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid

and Combined Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source -

Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Stored Electricity and

On-Board Electric Generator Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric

Generator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series

Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid

and Combined Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined

Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source -

Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Stored Electricity and

On-Board Electric Generator Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric

Generator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series

Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid

and Combined Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined

Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source -

Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Stored Electricity and

On-Board Electric Generator Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric

Generator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series

Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid

and Combined Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined

Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source -

Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Stored Electricity and

On-Board Electric Generator Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series

Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid

and Combined Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plug-in

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Stored

Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Stored Electricity and

On-Board Electric Generator Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plug-in

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series Hybrid,

Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid

and Combined Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source -

Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Stored Electricity

and On-Board Electric Generator Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric

Generator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain -

Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series Hybrid,

Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined

Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source -

Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Stored Electricity

and On-Board Electric Generator Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric

Generator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain -

Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series Hybrid,

Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined

Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source -

Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric Generator -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Stored Electricity

and On-Board Electric Generator Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Stored Electricity and On-Board Electric

Generator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain -

Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Series Hybrid,

Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by Powertrain - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined

Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361166/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________