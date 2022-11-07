Global Humanoid Robot Market to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Humanoid Robot Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361002/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the period 2020-2027. Wheel Drive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 49.6% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biped segment is readjusted to a revised 89.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $157.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 56.4% CAGR
The Humanoid Robot market in the U.S. is estimated at US$157.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 55.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 53.2% and 51.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 41% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -
Cybedroid
DST Robot
Engineered Arts Ltd.
Hajime Research Institute Ltd.
Hanson Robotics Limited
Holotron Technologies
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Kawada Robotics Corporation
Mahto Corporation
Paaila Technology
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Humanoids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Humanoid Robot Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
