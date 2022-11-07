The Global Rugged Servers Market is expected to grow by $751.25 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rugged Servers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401869/?utm_source=GNW

51% during the forecast period. Our report on the rugged servers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased adoption of cloud applications, growth in oil and gas industry spending, and global increase in military expenditure.



The rugged servers market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• MDA

• Enterprise



By Type

• Dedicated

• Standard



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of containerized data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the rugged servers market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of data centers and the growing emergence of hybrid servers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rugged servers market covers the following areas:

• Rugged servers market sizing

• Rugged servers market forecast

• Rugged servers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rugged servers market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Core Systems, Corvalent Corp., CP Technologies LLC, CRI, Crystal Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., E&M Computing Ltd., Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Sparton Corp., Systel Inc., Technology Advancement Group, TP Group plc, Trenton Systems Inc., and Zmicro. Also, the rugged servers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all upcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

