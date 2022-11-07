The Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is expected to grow by $13829.94 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.15% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394546/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for newer generation aircraft, the need for lightweight aircraft interior products, and the increasing aircraft cabin interior retrofitting and refurbishment.



The commercial aircraft cabin interiors market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Seating

• Lavatory module

• Windows

• cabin panels



By Type

• Narrow-body aircraft

• Wide-body aircraft

• Regional aircraft



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the preference for collaborative efforts in the aerospace industry as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of 3D printing in aircraft cabin interior and R&D of new materials for aircraft seating will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market covers the following areas:

• Commercial aircraft cabin interiors market sizing

• Commercial aircraft cabin interiors market forecast

• Commercial aircraft cabin interiors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft cabin interiors market vendors that include Astronics Corp., AVIC Cabin Systems UK Ltd., Bucher Leichtbau AG, Collins Aerospace, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, EnCore Corporate Inc., Expliseat SAS, FACC AG, Geven Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., RECARO Holding GmbH, Safran SA, STELIA Aerospace, STG Aerospace Ltd., Thales, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH. Also, the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



