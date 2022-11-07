Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) publishes prospectus for the rights issue

English Swedish

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (“Fingerprints” or the “Company”) announces that the prospectus relating to the Company’s rights issue of A- and B-units, consisting of new A-shares and warrants and new B-shares and warrants (the “Rights Issue”), has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company’s website, www.fingerprints.com/rights-issue and will also be available at Carnegie’s website, www.carnegie.se.



Timetable for the Rights Issue

First day of trading in shares excluding right to receive unit rights 7 November 2022 (today) Publication of prospectus 7 November 2022 (today) Record date for the Rights Issue 8 November 2022 Trading in B-unit rights 10 November 2022 – 21 November 2022 Subscription period 10 November 2022 – 24 November 2022 Trading in BTUs 10 November 2022 – 2 December 2022 Expected announcement of the outcome in the Rights Issue 25 November 2022 Expected first day of trading in B-shares and warrants entitling to subscribe for B-shares 8 December 2022

Advisers

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner. Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB is legal adviser to the Company.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

For information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, acting CEO



Per Sundqvist, CFO

Stefan Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com



