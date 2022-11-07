Global Business Jets Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Jets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957254/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Large Jets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$16.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mid-Size Jets segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Business Jets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.







Light Jets Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Light Jets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -

ACJ (Airbus Corporate Jets)

Aircraft Chartering Services

ASQS

Aviation Technologies

AVIATIONX

Bombardier, Inc.

Boom Technology, Inc.

Bruce Aerospace

Carlisle Lake District Airport

Central Business Jets, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957254/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Business Jets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Business Jets Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Business Jets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large

Jets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Large Jets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Jets by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mid-Size Jets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Mid-Size Jets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Mid-Size Jets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Light Jets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Light Jets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Light Jets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Private by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Private by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Private by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Operator by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Operator by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Operator by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Business Jets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Active Players in United States

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light

Jets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Business Jets by Type - Large

Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Jets, Mid-Size

Jets and Light Jets for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Business Jets by Point of

Sale - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Point of

Sale - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and

Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by End-Use - Private and Operator - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Business Jets by End-Use -

Private and Operator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private and Operator

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light

Jets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Business Jets by Type -

Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Jets, Mid-Size

Jets and Light Jets for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Business Jets by Point of

Sale - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Point

of Sale - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and

Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by End-Use - Private and Operator - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Business Jets by End-Use -

Private and Operator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private and

Operator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Business Jets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Japan

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light

Jets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Business Jets by Type -

Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Jets, Mid-Size

Jets and Light Jets for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Business Jets by Point of

Sale - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Point

of Sale - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and

Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by End-Use - Private and Operator - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Business Jets by End-Use -

Private and Operator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private and

Operator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Business Jets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Active Players in China

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light

Jets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Business Jets by Type -

Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Jets, Mid-Size

Jets and Light Jets for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Business Jets by Point of

Sale - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Point

of Sale - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and

Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by End-Use - Private and Operator - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Business Jets by End-Use -

Private and Operator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private and

Operator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Business Jets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Business Jets by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light

Jets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Business Jets by Type -

Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Jets, Mid-Size

Jets and Light Jets for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Business Jets by Point of

Sale - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Point

of Sale - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and

Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by End-Use - Private and Operator - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Business Jets by End-Use -

Private and Operator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private and

Operator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Business Jets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Active Players in France

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light

Jets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Business Jets by Type -

Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Jets, Mid-Size

Jets and Light Jets for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Business Jets by Point of

Sale - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Point

of Sale - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and

Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by End-Use - Private and Operator - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Business Jets by End-Use -

Private and Operator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private and

Operator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Business Jets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Germany

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light

Jets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Business Jets by Type -

Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Jets, Mid-Size

Jets and Light Jets for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Business Jets by Point of

Sale - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by

Point of Sale - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and

Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by End-Use - Private and Operator - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Business Jets by End-Use -

Private and Operator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private and

Operator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Active Players in Italy

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light

Jets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Business Jets by Type -

Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Jets, Mid-Size

Jets and Light Jets for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Business Jets by Point of

Sale - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Point

of Sale - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and

Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by End-Use - Private and Operator - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Business Jets by End-Use -

Private and Operator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private and

Operator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Business Jets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Active Players in United Kingdom

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light

Jets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Business Jets by Type - Large

Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Jets, Mid-Size

Jets and Light Jets for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Business Jets by Point of

Sale - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Point of

Sale - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and

Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by End-Use - Private and Operator - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Business Jets by End-Use -

Private and Operator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private and Operator

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Active Players in Spain

Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light

Jets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Business Jets by Type -

Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Jets, Mid-Size

Jets and Light Jets for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Business Jets by Point of

Sale - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Point

of Sale - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and

Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by End-Use - Private and Operator - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Business Jets by End-Use -

Private and Operator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private and

Operator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Active Players in Russia

Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light

Jets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Business Jets by Type -

Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Jets, Mid-Size

Jets and Light Jets for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Business Jets by Point of

Sale - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by

Point of Sale - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and

Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Jets by End-Use - Private and Operator - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Business Jets by End-Use -

Private and Operator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private and

Operator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Active Players in Rest of Europe

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Business Jets by Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets

and Light Jets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Business Jets by

Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Jets,

Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Business Jets by Point of Sale - OEM and

Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Business Jets by

Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets

by Point of Sale - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM

and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Business Jets by End-Use - Private and Operator -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Business Jets by

End-Use - Private and Operator Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private

and Operator for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Business Jets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Business Jets by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Business Jets by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 139: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Business Jets by Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light

Jets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Business Jets by

Type - Large Jets, Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 142: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Jets,

Mid-Size Jets and Light Jets for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Business Jets by Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Business Jets by

Point of Sale - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 145: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Business Jets

by Point of Sale - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM

and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Business Jets by End-Use - Private and Operator -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957254/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________