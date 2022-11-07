Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Worth $43.2 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research, A Tech-driven Tech-enabled Market Research Company, has published an in-depth market research report on the Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market that contains a global industry analysis of historic years (2017-2021) and an assessment for forecasted years (2022–2028). The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, end use, application and regions.



This Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market research report is an accurate study of current market scenario and future forecasts that covers several market dynamics. The definition of market gives the scope of a particular product with respect to the driving factors and restrictions in the market. Competitive strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, expansions, joint ventures, and acquisitions can be well utilized by the Anti-Corrosion Coatings industry to make good moves for sales and services. The market report prepared by Vantage Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, product consumption analysis, price analysis, and consumer behavior.

According to Vantage Market Research recent analyses that the Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market is valued at USD 23.8 Billion in 2021, and would all set to rocket up to USD 43.2 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market also provides you with a detailed market analysis of each country's incremental cost for capital equipment, Anti-Corrosion Coatings installed base of different types of products for the market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in regulatory conditions and their impact on Anti-Corrosion Coatings industry. The report also includes a comprehensive assessment of key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years.

Get Access to the Exclusive Free Sample of Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/anti-corrosion-coatings-market-0329/request-sample

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Overview

The anti-corrosion coating material is widely used in marine industries, oil & gas, automotive, and infrastructure is driving the Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market. Additionally, increased infrastructure investment, particularly in developing and emerging countries, has been a major driver of demand for anticorrosion coatings. Moreover, Government regulations have increased as a result of the risks, limiting the expansion of the anti-corrosion coatings market. Furthermore, the anti-corrosion coating material market is likely to benefit from research and development to generate bio-based anti-corrosion coatings.

Some of the Leading Players in the Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market

RPM International Inc.

Arkema Group

AkzoNobel NV

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

PPG Industries Inc.

BASF SE

H.B. Fuller Company

Jotun

The Sherwin-Williams Company

HEMPEL AS

Nippon Paints

Beckers Group

Sika AG



Developments

In April 2022, PPG announced that it will celebrate 300 years of operations in the Netherlands, as well as the anniversary of the SIGMA COATINGS brand, one of Europe’s most well-known architectural coatings brands.

In April 2022, PPG announced the completion of its acquisition of Arsonsisi, an industrial coatings company situated in Milan, Italy’s powder coatings manufacturing division.

In February 2022, Ashland released a new water-based pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) platform that is completely compliant with ISO 10993 direct skin contact applications.



Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/anti-corrosion-coatings-market-0329/0

Important Factors Over Competitors

Sales and Revenue Evaluation: Historical revenue and sales volumes are presented and further data triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to estimate overall Anti-Corrosion Coatings market size and forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report, including classifieds and well-known types and end-use industries. Additionally, regulatory policies and macroeconomic factors are determined in Anti-Corrosion Coatings industry evolution and forecast analysis.

Competition: The leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product/service price, product portfolio, capacity, cost/profit and sales.

Strategic Developments: The study covers key strategic developments in the market including R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures and regional growth of leading competitors in the global competitive Anti-Corrosion Coatings market.

Analysis Tool: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market research contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for market coverage and key industry players using multiple analytical tools. We analyzed the growth of key players operating in the market using analysis tools such as feasibility study, Porter's five power analysis, ROI analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key Market Features: A report evaluating key market characteristics including revenue, price, capacity, production utilization, total output, consumption, import / export, supply / demand, cost, market share, CAGR and gross margins. The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Segmentation:

Anti-Corrosion Coatings market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and technology. Growth in these segments will help you analyze low growth segments in industries and provide users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify key industry applications.

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market: Type Segment Analysis

Epoxy

Alkyd

Acrylic



Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market: Application Segment Analysis

Oil and Gas

Marine

Energy and Power



Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Solvent

Water

Powder



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/anti-corrosion-coatings-market-0329

Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market released by Vantage is a verified source of data and information that provides a telescopic view of the current market trends, opportunities, situations, and industry dynamics. This market report also includes strategic profiling of key players in the market, carefully sketching the competitive landscape for the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market. The report includes comprehensive market analysis, forecasts, trends, and future strategies. The report analyzes operational metrics and critical performance so you can plan stronger business strategies.

Key Questions Answered in the Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Report:

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings industry?

What are the key strategies participants can adopt to increase the share of the Anti-Corrosion Coatings industry?

Who are the leading players operating in the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings marketplace?

What emerging trends could influence the growth of the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market?

What is the competitive situation in the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market?

Which region is profitable for manufacturers?

Which product type segment will exhibit high CAGR in future?

Which application segment will garner a good share of the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings industry?

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates the anti-corrosion coating market due to the rise in the need for electric vehicles (EVs) in several countries. Furthermore, the occurrence of several automotive manufacturers will further boost the growth of the anti-corrosion coating market in the region during the forecast period. Europe is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the chief application sectors, including oil and gas and marine applications. Moreover, the growing need for smart EVs, which needs lightweight and durable components to enhance the vehicular efficiency is further anticipated to propel the growth of the anti-corrosion coating market in the region in the coming years.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 23.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 43.2 Billion CAGR 8.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players RPM International Inc., Arkema Group, AkzoNobel NV, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, H.B. Fuller Company, Jotun, The Sherwin-Williams Company, HEMPEL AS, Nippon Paints, Beckers Group, Sika AG.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report from Vantage Library:

Methanol Market was valued at USD 29.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 37.8 Billion by 2028.

Chromatography Reagents Market is valued at USD 5,829.10 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 8,650.20 Million by 2028.

Medical Polymers Market is valued at USD 16.5 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach a value of USD 32.5 Billion by 2028.

Fumed Silica Market is valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach a value of USD 1.8 Billion by 2028.

Lactic Acid Market is valued at USD 1.19 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach a value of USD 3.55 Billion by 2028.

Tartaric Acid Market is valued at USD 249.86 Million and is projected attain a value of USD 306.03 Million by 2028.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high-quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out the constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end-to-end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high-quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Blog: