The Global Intraoral Scanners Market is expected to grow by $925.03 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.52% during the forecast period

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the intraoral scanners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies and features, the rising incidence of oral conditions, and the increasing affordability of dental scanners.



The intraoral scanners market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Dental clinics

• Hospitals

• Others



By Type

• Powder-free

• Powder based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing dental tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the intraoral scanners market growth during the next few years. Also, consistent technological advances and rising awareness of oral health will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the intraoral scanners market covers the following areas:

• Intraoral scanner’s market sizing

• Intraoral scanners market forecast

• Intraoral scanners market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intraoral scanners market vendors that include 3Shape AS, 8853 Spa, Align Technology Inc., Biotech Dental, Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, densys Ltd., Denterprise International Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Glidewell Laboratories, Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Intelliscan 3D, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Planmeca Oy, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., and Straumann Holding AG. Also, the intraoral scanners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

