Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Size is Expected to Reach at USD 15.7 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10%, Owing to Growing Number of Road Accidents and Burn Instances

LOS ANGELES , Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Size accounted for USD 6.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 15.7 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2030.



Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Report Coverage:

Market Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Size 2021 USD 6.8 Billion Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Forecast 2030 USD 15.7 Billion Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 10% Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Base Year 2021 Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Scar Type, By Product, By End-User, And By Geography Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Suneva Medical, Inc., Alliance Pharma, PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Newmedical Technology, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Perrigo Company PLC, and Enaltus, LLC. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Overview

A hypertrophic scar is a broad, thickened, & frequently lifted scar caused by an injury. This scar is usually the result of an abnormal backlash to harm or trauma. Keloids are reddish nodules with a raised appearance that develop at the site of damage. Keloids can have seemed in any area of the skin, but the shoulders, upper back, and upper chest are the most common locations. Rising awareness about aesthetic appearance is expected to drive growth in the global hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market growth in the coming years.

Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Trends

According to the American Burn Association, burn injuries resulted in over 40,000 hospitalizations in 2016. This indicates that the number of burn injuries is increasing globally. These injuries result in visible hypertrophic scars, which is a common complication. However, road accidents that result in surgeries can cause the growth of surgical marks.

Increased burn injury cases have increased the demand for hypertrophic and keloid scar treatments. Plastic cosmetic procedures or resurfacing laser treatment methods are commonly used to remove these marks. Hypertrophic burn marks can have an impact on a victim's appearance and are linked to other conditions such as contractures and pruritis.

Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Segmentation

The global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on scar type, product, and end-user. By scar type, the segment is separated into keloid, and hypertrophic. The keloid segment had the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In contrast to hypertrophic scars, surgical removal of keloid marks promotes regrowth. As a result, they are treated with topical methods such as silicone gel sheets and laser therapies. Cryotherapy, skin needling, and pressure therapy are other methods used to reduce the size of the scar. Moreover, the hypertrophic sub-segment is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period due to the lower acceptance of therapies for the removal of these marks. In the case of minor injuries, non-invasive approaches such as gels, silicone sheets, and creams are used, while laser therapies are used in the case of severe injuries. However, in most cases, a combination of two or more therapies is used to treat them.

In terms of product, the market is categorized into topical products (silicone sheets, gels, creams, and others), laser product (CO2, pulse-dyed, and others), injectable, and others. According to the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market forecast, the topical products segment is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

Moreover, the market is divided into clinics, hospitals, and retail pharmacies/e-commerce, based on the application. According to end users, the hospital sub-segment derived the most revenue in 2021 due to the availability of a wide range of scar removal cure options. Hospitals are chosen for treatment in cases of emergencies, such as major accidents because they provide care during the recovery period as well. As they provide specific treatments, the clinic's segment is expected to capture a significant market share in 2021. In the majority of cases, patients go to hospitals for critical care and treatment and then follow up at strength centers. Furthermore, mechanically propelled items are frequently used in facilities. Each of these elements is also included in the segment development. Retail pharmacies/e-commerce is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as websites offer a wider range of products.

Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Regional Overview

The global hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market is separated into several geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to a hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment industry analysis, North America led the market in 2021. This is due to an increase in the number of accidents in this area. Furthermore, an uptick in skin-related abnormalities is predicted to expand the market reach in North America.

Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Strategies

Market companies are focusing on implementing new strategies such as regional expansion, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and distribution agreements to increase their revenue share. Increasing R&D investments, combined with technological advancements to commercialize highly efficient products, are also expected to provide significant growth opportunities for industry participants.

Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Players

Some of the prominent hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market companies are Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Suneva Medical, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Alliance Pharma, PLC, Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Newmedical Technology, Inc., Perrigo Company PLC, and Enaltus, LLC.

To expand their business, major producers have begun strategic initiatives such as product expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion. For example, Merz North America, Inc. announced the launch of Mederma Quick Dry Oil and Mederma Spezial for scar treatment in April 2017.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market?

Which region held the largest share in Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market?

Who is the largest end user Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market?

What will be the Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market value in 2030?





For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

