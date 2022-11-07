Zola Suite Secures Ranking as Top Performing Legal Practice Management Platform by G2

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, a leading software provider for legal and accounting professionals, announced today that Zola Suite, the all-in-one legal practice management system, has been named the top performing product in the G2 Grid® Report for Legal Practice Management for Fall 2022 .



Zola Suite scored first in the High Performer product category based on high customer satisfaction scores, with 98% of users rating Zola Suite at four or five stars. In the entire legal practice management software category, Zola Suite ranks second out of 134 contenders in customer satisfaction.

In reviews by software users, 95% of users said they would recommend Zola Suite for legal practice management; 93% agree that the product is going in the right direction; and 93% agree that the platform is easy to use.

Finally, users estimate that investing in Zola Suite yields expedited returns, with firms recouping their investment 31% faster than firms using other legal practice management platforms.

Recent reviews on G2 reflect the enthusiasm of law firms for the all-in-one design and ease of use in Zola Suite, including:

“Zola Suite is an intuitive end to end solution.”

“Keeps me organized in my work and on top of my business.”

“Zola has matured into a strong and user-driven case-management platform.”

“We are thrilled to see Zola Suite recognized as a top performer in customer satisfaction in the legal practice management category,” says Keri Gohman, CEO. “Our team is laser-focused on user needs and providing highly responsive support, so seeing these results confirms that our efforts are being felt by our customers.”

“G2 is an important measure of leadership in software innovation, service and support, because it reflects the voice of customers – real law firms that are working in practice management platforms daily,” shares Nancy Griffing, managing partner of 3545 Consulting, a leading consulting firm in legal practice management technology. “As a longtime Zola Suite partner, we are proud to see their strong performance. Their all-in-one platform is truly one of the best-kept secrets in the industry.”

To learn more about Zola Suite visit https://zolasuite.com/.

About Zola Suite

Zola Suite is the industry’s only end-to-end legal practice management platform that connects front-office and back-office tools to deliver a single source of truth. With best-in-class matter management tools and robust billing, accounting and reporting, Zola Suite eliminates data silos and helps firms maximize efficiency and increase profitability.

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext is a leading software and integrated payments solutions provider, delivering best-in-class cloud applications to over 10,000 legal and accounting firms. Leveraging deep industry expertise and a comprehensive product portfolio spanning practice management, document automation and integrated payment processing, AbacusNext is committed to empowering firms to improve operational and financial performance. Products include Zola Suite, AbacusLaw, Amicus Attorney, OfficeTools, HotDocs and Abacus Payments Exchange (APX). To learn more, visit abacusnext.com.

