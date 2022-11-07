Single-Use Bioprocess Systems Market expected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 14.4% and reach a valuation of US$ 22.2 Bn in 2032 - Persistence Market Research

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single-use bioprocess systems market was worth US$ 5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period (2022-2032).



With the introduction of more biologics and biopharmaceuticals in the market, the global biopharmaceutical industry has gotten more competitive and key players are trying to expand their businesses in emerging geographies. This will continue driving the industry of biologics production, and, in turn, boost the bioprocess industry.

Single-use bioprocess technology is mainly used for the development of biopharmaceutical products, buffers, cell culture media, antibiotics, and monoclonal antibodies. Technology is used throughout the production of biopharmaceuticals, from the creation of medium and buffer, to the culture of vaccines in bioreactors, to the storage and distribution of intermediates and bulk biologics.

To address the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, businesses are increasingly choosing single-use bioprocessing equipment. They improve overall process efficiency and save money on time-consuming operations such as cleaning, sterilizing, and maintaining steel-based bioreactor systems.

The aging of the population in key markets is expected to raise the demand for biopharmaceuticals because the elderly are more prone to chronic illnesses and diseases.

This will further propel the demand growth for single-use bioprocess systems as they are more easily adopted for the production of biologics due to their high production capacity and cost efficiency.

Around 85% of pre-commercial bio-manufacturing infrastructures, according to BioPharm International, are dedicated to single-use bioprocessing.





Automation, big data, and machine learning are just a few of the new technologies being employed to keep up with the rising global demand for pharmaceutical products. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for single-use bioprocess systems and many companies are investing on their research and development for manufacturing.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Bioreactors held 43.9% market share by component in 2021.

GMP and commercial production application held 71.4% of the global single-use bioprocess systems market share in 2021.

By end user, biopharmaceutical companies are widely using single-use bioprocess systems, and the segment held a market share of 52.1% in 2021.

Around 32.7% of the global market share, by region, was accounted for by North America in 2021.

“Rising adoption of single-use bioprocess systems over conventional bioreactors and increased demand for biologics will propel market growth over the decade,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Regulatory authorities are certifying leading players to expand their single-use bio processors. This has had a positive impact on the single-use bioprocess systems market.

On May 5, 2022, to support the rapidly expanding Asia Pacific biopharma industry, Avantor announced investments in a manufacturing and distribution hub in Singapore.

On April 8, 2021, Distek announced the release of the BIOne 1250 Dual Bioprocess Control Station, which enables end users to simultaneously control two separate bioreactor or fermentation systems from a single central tower.

On February 27, 2019, utilizing 3D printing technology, Applikon Biotechnology introduced a single-use bioreactor that is completely customizable.





