Road Safety and Traffic Emergency Warning Lights Segment is Expected to Grow at at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach US$ 1,330 million, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this report, Fact.MR (FMR) provides key insights into the global emergency warning lights market. The global emergency warning lights market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period and is expected to have a market value of US$ 1,330 Million in 2032.

The Emergency Warning Lights market is well-positioned in European countries owing to its considerable use by not only government authorities but also other end users. Governments across the world are investing in infrastructure development which has boosted the market globally. The key players are also involved in marking their direct presence in the local markets by building a strong distribution network and by setting up offices in several countries.

The most preferred and dominant product type in the current scenario is the LED, which is pegged to remain in that position in the coming years as well. The LED will contribute 95% of the revenues in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 892.3 MN in 2022.

The most dominant end use in the current scenario is the government authorities owing to the rising natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes, etc. This will give a significant push to the adoption of emergency warning lights in the foreseeable future

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global emergency warning lights market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% and be valued at US$ 1,330.0 million by 2032.

The market witnessed (0.3)% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Under end user, government authorities dominate the market and are estimated to be valued at US$ 522.8 million in 2022.

North America dominated the market with 31.3% % market share in 2021.

Modern trade channel likely to represent 8.4% market share in 2022.

Halogen emergency warning lights to have a market value of US$ 38.3 Mn in 2022.

Market Development

Long-term strategic partnerships with component suppliers may provide growth opportunities for the emergency warning lights manufacturers. Further, the manufacturers are focusing on tailor-made emergency warning lights which is expected to enhance their competitiveness in the market.

Well-structured and efficient supply chain along with an improved retailing network for emergency warning lights are major growth strategies for reaching out to customers

In 2020, Federal Signal announced the launch of 8200S perimeter light. The product features 8-LED perimeter lights, is equipped with 12 flash patterns, and is available in amber or white LEDs.

In 2020, ECCO Safety Group introduced its new emergency lighting and warning systems with the launch of Thin WingMan, Citadel, Thin SuperVisor, Switch Node, and Splitter. These warning lights compliment the company’s siren and are integrated with advanced LED technology.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of the emergency warning lights industry across the globe such as Acari Products, Inc., 5-Star Warning Lights Co, Accele Electronics, Brooking Industries, Bueno Optoelectronics. etc. are developing high quality and durable products to help improve market penetration and are also focusing on increasing their production capacities to gain a larger market share.

In 2020, Federal Signal completed the acquisition of Public Works Equipment and Supply Inc., which is a distributor of maintenance and infrastructure equipment. Under the ambit of the acquisition, the company can utilize PWE’s customer base and can offer its emergency warning lights to municipalities and industrial contractors.

In 2020, Grote Industries, Inc. entered into a partnership with OptiCat Network. Through this partnership, the company will utilize OptiCat’s cloud-based data warehousing and validation system to meet the aftermarket customer needs.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of emergency warning lights positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Emergency Warning Lights Industry Research

By Product: Incandescent Halogen LED's

By End User: Institutional Industrial Thermal Power Plants Oil & Gas Industries Other Industrial Construction Individual/Residential Government Authorities Emergency Response Vehicles Law Enforcement Road Safety and Traffic

By Sales Channel: Direct-to-Customer Third Party Online Channel Specialty Stores Modern Trade Channel

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East and Africa



Global Emergency Warning Lights Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Emergency Warning Lights Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Germany Emergency Warning Lights Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

UK Emergency Warning Lights Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

France Emergency Warning Lights Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Spain Emergency Warning Lights Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Japan Emergency Warning Lights Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

China Emergency Warning Lights Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Malaysia Emergency Warning Lights Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Thailand Emergency Warning Lights Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Australia Emergency Warning Lights Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global emergency warning lights market, presenting historical market data 2017-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (incandescent, halogen, LED), end user (institutional (industrial (thermal power plants, oil & gas industries, other industrial), construction), individual/residential, government authorities (emergency response vehicles, law enforcement, road safety and traffic)), sales channel (direct-to-customer, third party online channel, specialty stores, modern trade channel) across major regions of the world (Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

