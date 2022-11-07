Vyant Bio Teams Up with the International Rett Syndrome Foundation to Host Local Viewing Party in Honor of the 3rd Annual ‘Raise a Glass for Rett Gala’

Charity Event to Drive Awareness and Support Rett Families Around the World



CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company’s proprietary central nervous system (“CNS”) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning to identify and validate drug targets and therapeutic candidates. Today, Vyant Bio announced that, together with the International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF), the Company will host a local viewing party for the 3rd Annual Raise a Glass for Rett Gala, at the Ida and Cecil Green University of California, San Diego Faculty Club in San Diego, CA, on Saturday, November 12th at 4:00 pm PT.

“We are delighted to partner with the International Rett Syndrome Foundation to host the local viewing party for the Raise a Glass for Rett Gala in San Diego,” commented Jay Roberts, CEO of Vyant Bio. “This event promises to be an evening of education, awareness, fine food and drink, and an opportunity to support Rett families around the world. We have invited patients and their families, along with care providers, doctors, and scientists, to join us as we look forward to inspiring updates on science and research advancements in the fight against Rett Syndrome.”

International Rett Syndrome Foundation Melissa Kennedy, CEO said: “The IRSF is pleased to have Vyant Bio as its host for the San Diego Raise a Glass for Rett Gala viewing party. IRSF is comprised of parents and friends of those diagnosed with Rett syndrome. We are dedicated to accelerating research toward a cure while empowering families with the latest medical information, offering meaningful support and resources, and advocating for all those living with Rett syndrome. We applaud Vyant’s research and commitment to finding disease modifying therapeutics to treat neurodevelopmental diseases such as Rett Syndrome. ”

Join Vyant Bio live in San Diego or the IRSF in New York as they broadcast the 3rd annual Raise a Glass for Rett Gala to their Rett community around the world. The live streaming from NYC will be preceded by a reception featuring dinner, drinks, and gratitude for patron support of the IRSF mission. Over the past two years, donors, sponsors, and viewers have raised more than $400,000 to empower families and accelerate research toward a cure.

For tickets to the Local Viewing Party in San Diego hosted by Vyant Bio, register at https://give.rettsyndrome.org/event/raise-a-glass-for-rett-gala-san-diego/e426029.

For more information about the 3rd Annual Raise a Glass for Rett Virtual Gala, visit https://give.rettsyndrome.org/event/raise-a-glass-for-rett-gala-virtual/e417709.

ABOUT RETT SYNDROME

Rett Syndrome is one of 7,000 rare diseases recognized by the National Institutes of Health. Rett syndrome is caused by a genetic mutation that affects 1 in 10,000 females and even fewer males. Individuals with Rett syndrome are often unable to walk or talk; experience cardiac, respiratory, digestive, and muscular abnormalities; and may develop scoliosis and seizures. There is no current treatment or cure for the disease.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL RETT SYNDROME FOUNDATION

As the leading Rett Syndrome research and advocacy organization, the International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) builds upon our nearly 40-year commitment to breakthrough discoveries and life-changing advancements in research toward a cure while supporting families affected by Rett syndrome. The Foundation is committed to supporting efforts that fund ground-breaking research for therapeutics, treatments and a cure for Rett syndrome and removing barriers to ensure the success of clinical trials. Every day we are in the fight to end Rett syndrome.

We have invested over $54M in research leading to identifying Rett syndrome’s cause, proving Rett syndrome is reversible in mice and developing multiple clinical trials for Rett syndrome. We fight for families living with Rett syndrome and a world without it.

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company focused on identifying unique biological targets and novel and repurposed therapeutics for treating the debilitating neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders for which there are no current therapies. Vyant Bio has built a platform of therapeutics seeking to treat neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases, with current programs targeting Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders (“CDD”), and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The Company’s approach to drug discovery integrates human-derived biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to de-risk candidate selection, with the goal of improving the potential effectiveness of drugs discovered earlier in the development cycle. Vyant Bio’s management believes that drug discovery needs to progressively shift to more efficient methods as the widely used models for predicting safe and effective drugs have under-performed, as evidenced by the significant time and cost of bringing novel drugs to patients. By combining sophisticated data science capabilities with highly functional human cell derived disease models, Vyant Bio seeks to leverage its current ability to screen and test therapeutic candidates, and create a unique approach to assimilating data that supports decision making iteratively throughout the discovery phase of drug development to identify both novel and repurposed CNS therapeutic candidates.

For more information, please visit or follow Vyant Bio at:

