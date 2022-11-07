Valmark Advisers Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary of Its TOPS® ETF Program

Celebration Marks TOPS® as one of the Country’s First Ever ETF Portfolio Offerings and Now One of the Leading U.S. Strategists



AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valmark Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Valmark Financial Group, today celebrates the 20th anniversary of its popular TOPS® ETF portfolios. Twenty years ago, during a time when there were only about 100 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available, and the idea of ETF-focused portfolios had not yet taken root, Valmark had the foresight to develop the innovative TOPS® portfolios. The first invested TOPS® account occurred on November 6, 2002. Over the last 20 years, TOPS® has grown to remain a leading U.S. strategist. Along with the TOPS® ETF portfolios available through separately managed accounts (SMA), TOPS® now also supports 10 variable insurance trust funds and an offering of TOPS® Indexes.

“I joined Valmark in September of 2003, about ten months after the first account was invested,” said Michael McClary, Chief Investment Officer, Valmark Financial Group. “It has been a focus of my career for two decades to develop and manage competitive investment offerings using primarily ETFs and derivatives. The original idea of TOPS® was to provide diversified portfolios of index-based ETFs, which would allow investors to realize the benefits of lower cost, tax efficiency, liquidity, transparency, and index performance. Those ideals still exist today, however, TOPS® has evolved into a leading institutional manager, serving 20 insurance companies and the broader ETF industry through ETF and derivative offerings.”

The most recent development for TOPS® was with WisdomTree’s launch of the WisdomTree Target Range Fund (ticker: GTR) in 2021. GTR, now over a year old, follows the methodology of the innovative TOPS® Global Equity Target Range™ Index. With GTR, Valmark has again led the ETF industry, providing a first-of-its-kind Target Range™ of returns using options inside of the efficient ETF structure.

“GTR is an absolute game changer for investors and the ETF industry,” said McClary. “It has opened up a whole new way to manage risk and return, empowering investors like never before.”

When asked about the TOPS® 20th anniversary, Reginald Browne, an ETF industry legend named “The Godfather of ETFs” by Forbes Magazine said, “When I think of ETF pioneers, I think of Michael and Valmark. Michael was there when the ETF industry was just starting to take off. With his deep industry knowledge, he continues to be a forward-looking innovator committed to consistently delivering quality solutions for investors.” Browne went on to say, “Valmark has the hallmarks of client success – proven industry experience, a vision for the future, and a reputation of integrity and trust.”

Having worked directly with investors since 1963, it was a big change for Valmark to enter the ETF portfolio management space in 2002.

“Since day one, Valmark was founded on the idea of providing innovative, leading solutions for clients, instead of simply following the status quo,” said Larry J. Rybka, Chairman & CEO, Valmark Financial Group. “We have been change masters for nearly 60 years, always willing to adapt to make things better for our clients. Our company’s purpose is to Bring the Golden Rule to Life, and I believe that what we have created with the TOPS® offerings enables us to serve our clients in a way we would want to be served.”

The TOPS® offerings fit well in the wide range of quality solutions that are available to Valmark member offices and partners. Not only a leading provider of investments, but Valmark is also regarded by many as the authority on quality life insurance solutions.

“Larry and Michael are respected leaders in the life insurance and investment arenas, which are the primary industries in which we play,” said Caleb Callahan, President, Valmark Financial Group. “We are blessed to be able to offer quality services and solutions in all areas of our business. This is what allows Valmark to be a unique partner for independent financial services firms, especially during a time when many back-office partners have lost their identity due to so much M&A activity.”

When asked about the next 20 years, McClary responded, “I am humbled to have been able to provide quality solutions and appropriate returns for investors over the last 20 years, but I think our best days are ahead of us. Our entire team is excited to continue supporting investors while remaining committed to driving innovation and serving our partners according to our core values.”

