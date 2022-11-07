Kona Gold Beverage, Inc Rolls Out Ooh La Lemin Lemonades in over 250 Walmart stores across 12 States

Melbourne, FL, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and functional beverage sector is pleased to announce the roll out of its Ooh La Lemin Lemonades in over 250 Walmart Supercenters across 12 states. The roll out has already begun and shelves will continue to be filled by the Company's distribution partners throughout the month of November. The states included in the initial rollout are Alaska, California, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin. The roll out is for designated space in Walmart Supercenters for non-sparkling Ooh La Lemin's Lemonades. The Company's 6 SKU's of Sparkling Lemonades are also authorized to be sold in all Walmart stores in the U.S., but are not included in these sets.

In order to better serve Ooh La Lemin customers, the Company has added a Store Locator on its Ooh La Lemin website that will provide customers with a comprehensive list of locations where the Company's lemonades are sold. The Store Locator will be updated on a weekly basis to ensure accuracy and to provide customers with the new retail locations in their area as they become available.

"I'm excited to share with our stockholders that our popular Ooh La Lemin Lemonades are now rolling out to Walmart Supercenters around the country, stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Our team has been laying the distribution groundwork in order to launch in more states than we originally planned for. I'm excited that we will be able to service customers in more states now with our market presence growing on a monthly basis."

Clark added, "Due to the signing of new distribution partners, the Walmart rollout, and the demand for our Ooh La Lemonades, we have sold out of 3 flavors of our non-sparkling Lemonades. We have production starting this month to fulfill distributor orders in the queue. We still have limited product to fulfill orders for our online customers."

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced it signed a distribution agreement with Hayden Beverage Company. Hayden Beverage Company, based in the great state of Idaho, is the state's largest and most professional distributor of beer, wine, and premium non-alcoholic beverages and has a distribution footprint that covers all of Idaho and all of Montana. The Company also recently announced it has signed agreements with new distribution partners in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. Kona Gold has been focused on bringing its beverage portfolio to the West Coast of the United States and with the addition of Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, the Company will be making a big market push in the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 with its Ooh La Lemin Lemonades.

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

investorrelations@konagoldbeverage.com