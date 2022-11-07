Fuzzy Teams Up with JetBlue to Offer Pet Parents Peace of Mind When They Fly

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuzzy , the leading digital pet health company, and JetBlue , today announced a new partnership that includes an exclusive membership offer for JetBlue customers who jet with their pets. Travel is exciting, and pet parents shouldn’t have to worry that once they’ve reached their destination, they have to scramble to find a local veterinarian to answer any questions or provide quality care.



Now, JetBlue customers who book their flights with a pet will receive an exclusive, pre-flight Fuzzy membership offer valid for one year. With Fuzzy, JetBlue pet parents will receive 24/7 access to veterinarians through Fuzzy's telehealth platform, top vet-curated products for pre and post-travel needs (such as anti-anxiety chews, calming collars, and emergency kits), educational tools and materials, and the ability to sync and store all pet medical records in one place. All of this comes at two to three times less than the cost of a one-time, in-person veterinary visit.

“Fuzzy’s number one goal is to bring joy to pet parenthood, and that should include traveling with pets,” said Zubin Bhettay, CEO and cofounder of Fuzzy. “We’re here to make caring for your pet easy, accessible, and affordable. Whether on the move or at home, Fuzzy is with pet parents every step of the way unlocking expert veterinary access whenever and wherever you and your pet need it.”

In addition to the exclusive membership offer for customers, JetBlue crewmembers will also receive an exclusive discount starting in November 2022.

“We want our customers to feel confident and prepared when traveling with pets,” said Mariya Stoyanova, director, product development, JetBlue. “As a brand committed to customer comfort and providing value, our partnership with Fuzzy helps ensure a seamless journey for customers – both human and four-legged.”

For more information or to become a member of the Fuzzy community, visit Fuzzy.com .

ABOUT FUZZY

On a mission to make pet care more accessible, Fuzzy is a subscription-based service, offering members 24/7 Live Vet Chat support, virtual vet consultations, and on-demand answers from a team of licensed, on-staff pet health experts. Fuzzy offers pet parents vet-tested and recommended products and personalized programs for nutrition, training, and obedience. For more information, visit fuzzy.com or download the Fuzzy app.

