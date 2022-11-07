The Global E-bike Battery Market is expected to grow by $1.64 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-bike Battery Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207098/?utm_source=GNW

32% during the forecast period. Our report on the e-bike battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the longer shelf life of Li-ion batteries when compared with other battery technologies, the fuel efficiency of E-bikes, and the increasing demand for eco-friendly transport.



The e-bike battery market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Lead acid battery

• Li-ion battery

• Nickel-metal hydride battery



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in e-bike designs as one of the prime reasons driving the e-bike battery market growth during the next few years. Also, the increased use of renewable energy for charging e-bikes and the popularity of connected e-bikes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-bike battery market covers the following areas:

• E-bike battery market sizing

• E-bike battery market forecast

• E-bike battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-bike battery market vendors that include Beam Group, BMZ Holding GmbH, Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd., Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, LG Corp., Melsen Power Technology Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Padre Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Phylion Battery Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Handpack Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Telong Energy Technology Co. Ltd., SHIMANO INC., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. Also, the e-bike battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



