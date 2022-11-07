Global Cosmetic Laser Market to Hit Sale Valuation of $2.31 Billion by 2028 | Over 90% Service Providers to Launch New products or Services Within 3 Years

Westford,USA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of cosmetic laser procedures performed in the United States has increased dramatically in recent years. In 2021, there were more than 1.7 million laser procedures performed, a nearly 10% increase from the previous year. The most popular procedures include laser hair removal, tattoo removal, and treatment of vascular lesions. Laser skin resurfacing can help to improve the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and sun damage. Laser hair removal can help to permanently remove unwanted hair from the face or body and laser tattoo removal can help to fade or remove unwanted tattoos.

The growing demand for cosmetic laser market can be attributed to a number of factors. First, the procedures are becoming more affordable as the technology becomes more accessible. Second, patients are becoming more aware of the benefits of these procedures and are seeking out treatment for a variety of concerns. Finally, the results of these procedures are becoming more consistent and reliable as technology advances.

Market Players are Expanding their Production Capacity to Respond to High Demand

In response to the burgeoning demand for cosmetic laser market, providers of cosmetic lasers are upping their production, developing new and more advanced technologies, and expanding their global reach. Apart from this, many services providers are now offering a wider range of laser treatments, including skin tightening, body contouring, and tattoo removal. Some providers are also offer complimentary services such as skin care consultations and post-procedure care.

To meet the needs of their patients, providers in the global cosmetic laser market must keep up with the latest advancements in technology. Many providers offer financing options to make procedures more affordable, as well as loyalty programs and discounts for repeat customers. In addition, many providers offer free consultations to help patients choose the best treatment options for their individual needs.

In order to accommodate the growing demand for cosmetic laser procedures, many providers are extending their hours of operation and offering weekend appointments. Some providers are even offer financing options to make the procedures more affordable for patients.

To meet the increased demand, many providers in the cosmetic laser market are ramping up production. Several companies have announced plans to build new factories or expand existing ones. For instance, Cynosure, a leading manufacturer of medical aesthetics devices, is in the process of doubling the capacity of its laser manufacturing facility in China. This will enable Cynosure to keep pace with growing demand for its devices worldwide.



In addition to increasing production, manufacturers in the cosmetic laser market are also investing in research and development to bring new and more advanced technologies to market. For example, Cutera is launching a next-generation laser platform that promises faster treatments with less discomfort. And Alma Lasers is introducing a new fractional laser system that delivers superior results with fewer side effects.



Finally, many providers in cosmetic laser market are expanding their global reach in order to better serve customers around the world. Lumenis, for instance, has recently opened new subsidiaries in Brazil and India, and has plans to enter additional markets in the coming years. By expanding their footprint in key growth markets, these companies are positioning themselves to capitalize on the rising demand for cosmetic laser procedures globally.

SkyQuest Survey Reveals Hair Removal is the Most Widely Used Cosmetic Laser Procedure and Over 90% Service Providers to Launch New products or Services Within 3 Years

A new survey from SkyQuest shows that the use of demand for cosmetic laser market is on the rise, with more than a third of respondents saying they have used them in the past year. The survey, which was conducted online in April 2022 among 2,053 U.S and UK. adults, found that 36% of respondents had used a laser for cosmetic purposes in the past 12 months. This is up from 24% in 2016 and 28% in 2017.

Of those who had used a laser for cosmetic purposes, the most popular treatments were hair removal (73%), skin resurfacing (39%), and tattoo removal (38%). The survey also found that the use of at-home devices is growing: 14% of respondents said they had used an at-home device in the past year, up from 8% in 2016 and 10% in 2017.

The increase in the cosmetic laser market can be attributed to a number of factors, including continued advancements in technology that make treatments more effective and affordable. As awareness of available treatments grows, we expect even more people will turn to lasers to meet their cosmetic needs.

Apart from this, in our annual survey of cosmetic laser manufacturers, SkyQuest found that the majority of respondents expect sales to grow in the next 12 months. In addition, manufacturers are bullish on the prospects for new product launches and new indications over the next several years.

We polled 30 manufacturers in the global cosmetic laser market and found that 63% expect sales to grow in the next year. Additionally, 90% expect to launch new products or indications within the next three years, with 43% expecting to do so in the next 12 months. When asked about the biggest challenges facing their businesses, respondents cited regulation (23%), followed by reimbursement (13%), and competition from other modalities (10%).

Key Players in Global Cosmetic Laser Marker

Aerolase Corp (US)

Alma Laser, (Israel)

Cutera, (US)

Cynosure, (US)

El.En. SpA (Italy)

Lumenis Be Ltd. (Israel)

Sciton, (US)

AMI INDUSTRIES, INC. (US)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Chison Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., (China)

SharpLight Technologies Inc., (Canada)

Aerolase (US)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Canada)

Candela Medical (US)

Bausch Health Companies Inc., (Canada)

