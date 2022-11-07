Glasswing Ventures Announces Key Additions to Team, Fulfilling its Building Partner Vision

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glasswing Ventures , a first-capital-in venture capital firm investing in the next generation of intelligent enterprise and frontier technology startups, today announced the expansion of its team, including three new executive appointments: Hunter Hartwell as Partner, Jessica Mullins Camburn as CFO, and Ted Julian as Venture Partner. The appointments fulfill the Firm’s Building Partner Vision, creating a diverse team of experienced investors, successful entrepreneurs, and seasoned operators providing differentiated value to enterprise AI, cybersecurity, and frontier technology founders in the pivotal early business-building days. Today’s news comes on the heels of the firm’s oversubscribed $158M Fund II announcement .



The announcement reflects Glasswing’s commitment to serve as an extension of founding teams, providing unprecedented leverage as a first-capital-in investor. The powerhouse combination of the Building Partners in the investment team uniquely differentiates Glasswing in its ability to conduct thorough diligence and understand and address the needs of founders and companies from the earliest days.

“The strategic expansion of the firm fulfills our vision to provide unmatched value to founders building cutting-edge AI, cybersecurity, and frontier technology companies,” said Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner of Glasswing Ventures. “At the core, we are Building Partners: entrepreneurs, operators, and executives that have walked in the shoes of our founders and have a track record of success. The infrastructure we have built at Glasswing mirrors the leadership of a successful technology company, bringing the depth and breadth of a full C-suite to our founders and their companies.”

By leveraging the collective work of its Building Partners, Glasswing bridges operational and experiential gaps and augments founding teams with support across go-to-market, product, engineering, and finance much earlier and more robustly than an early-stage startup can achieve on its own.

“Glasswing’s Building Partners have given us access to the robust C-level expertise that is out of reach for early-stage startups,” said Ed Walsh, CEO of ChaosSearch. “Glasswing’s go-to-market powerhouses roll up their sleeves and work as part of our executive team, even sitting in our offices and working as an extension of our team’s capabilities. Having led numerous venture-backed businesses, this is unprecedented support from an investor.”

Glasswing is extremely proud of its new Executive Appointments:

Hunter Hartwell joins Glasswing as Partner from Forte Ventures, where he spent five years leading Series A and B investments across various sectors, including enterprise SaaS, fintech, and insurtech. While at Forte, he led Series A rounds and served on the Boards of two Glasswing portfolio companies, Verusen and Inrupt.

Jessica Mullins Camburn joins Glasswing as Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 20 years of combined venture capital, accounting, finance, and tax experience. She previously worked at Aduro Advisors and New Enterprise Associates (NEA).

Entrepreneur and investor Ted Julian joins Glasswing as Venture Partner. Ted brings extensive executive experience in cybersecurity and enterprise, including top product and marketing roles at Resilient Systems, Arbor Networks, Application Security, @Stake and Devo, and will focus on extending Glasswing’s deal flow and sourcing engine, in addition to helping Glasswing’s portfolio companies.

“Our Building Partners offer a breadth and depth of expertise that is unrivaled,” said Rick Grinnell, Founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures. “As early-stage founders consider their product roadmap, formulate their go-to-market strategy, or identify their ICP, our team can provide the experience, relationships, and support to help them navigate these critical issues more quickly and achieve success.”

Glasswing’s Building Partners round out the investment team's expertise, which begins with the firm’s two Founders and Managing Partners, Rudina Seseri and Rick Grinnell, both of whom have two decades of leading investing experience in addition to senior operational roles in both start-up and large technology companies. The team of investors and operators they have built covers all critical functional roles that are vital to the success of a start-up company, from the earliest days of company formation and product development through the growth stages where sales and marketing execution are critical.

Founders can tap into the extensive CEO experience of Sarah Fay, who has led three successful companies: Aegis North America, Isobar North America, and Carat Interactive. Technical teams can lean on the deep technology, engineering and AI experience of Vlad Sejnoha, previously the CTO of Nuance Communications (acq. by Microsoft for $19.7B) and Chief Scientist at Kurzweil AI. For product delivery excellence, companies can leverage the experience of Ted Julian, highlighted above; and Kleida Martiro, a former product manager and data scientist at SocialFlow and Digitas.

On the go-to-market front, Carol Meyers, a three-time CMO at companies that grew to IPO (Rapid7, LogMeIn, and Unica) is a resource to provide marketing leadership expertise. Founders benefit from sales leadership and strategy experience from Joe Caprio, Co-Founder and CRO of Reprise, VP Sales at Chorus AI, and VP Sales at InsightSquared.

The team brings business development experience from Hunter Hartwell, highlighted above; and Ali Mahmoud, previously with SixPlus and EY. Rounding out the firm’s functional expertise, founding teams can tap into finance and accounting excellence from Jessica Mullins Camburn, highlighted above; and Ben Cary, former Controller at Aduro Advisors and financial professional at Great Hill and PwC.

Glasswing’s Building Partners are joined by the firm’s 52 renowned advisors , who are technologists, AI visionaries, successful entrepreneurs, and Fortune 500 executives supporting the firm and its startup founders on an exclusive basis. All these experienced individuals across the extended Glasswing team can lend valuable differentiated support to the portfolio.

About Glasswing Ventures:

Glasswing Ventures is a first-capital-in venture capital firm dedicated to investing in the next generation of AI and frontier technology startups that enable the rise of the intelligent enterprise. The firm was founded by visionary partners with decades of experience in these markets, a disciplined investment approach, and a strong track record of industry-leading returns. Glasswing leverages its deep domain expertise and world-leading advisory councils to invest in exceptional founders who transform markets and revolutionize industries.