NorthStar Moving Partners with Homeboy Electronics Recycling

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today a new partnership with Homeboy Electronics Recycling, a certified and award-winning social enterprise providing proper disposal of IT assets. The new partnership provides NorthStar Moving’s corporate clients with secure and seamless recycling of old electronics prior to an office relocation.

Homeboy Electronics Recycling provides corporate customers with electronics recycling solutions while employing people who face systemic barriers to work. As a Responsible Recycling (R2) certified company, they provide proper disposal and management of IT assets under strict guidelines. Their team recycles computers, mobile phones, printers and other devices that can’t be refurbished in a manner that protects our environment. And, as a certified data destruction service provider, they are fully equipped to handle sensitive data destruction needs. When a company is relocating their office, Homeboy Electronics Recycling swoops in to clear that metal clutter responsibly with the following services:

“This is such a simple way to do good. Do good for mother earth, do good for humanity and do good for your company’s move,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder & Chief of Organized Living Laura McHolm. “The United Nations estimates that global e-waste could increase to 74.7 million tons a year by 2030. We all need to do our part to stop the immense dumping of e-waste into landfills. Homeboy Electronics Recycling is making an impact and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with them. Our corporate clients can feel good about where their old electronic devices are headed. Not only does Homeboy recycle your company’s electronics responsibly and securely; they do so by providing job opportunities to people facing barriers to employment. It’s a win for everyone.”

This new service for corporate clients can be requested individually or combined with any of NorthStar Moving’s “Business Extras.”

Office E-Waste – Relocating an office space has many moving parts. One of the biggest tasks is moving servers, computers, printers and other electronic equipment. When you’re moving an office, it is the perfect time to sort through your company’s devices and discard the electronics that are no longer working. However, disposing of retired electronics is a complex process. There is Mother Earth to consider and the security of your data. Tragically, 80% of the 45 million tons of electronic waste, produced globally each year, is thrown into landfills or incinerated. This allows toxic materials to pollute our soil, water and air. Now, it’s easy to stop this destructive behavior. We’ve partnered with Homeboy Electronics Recycling because they have the skills to avoid landfills!

NorthStar Moving clients can request a customized electronic recycling solution by filling out this inquiry form.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.