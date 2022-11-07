The Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Market is expected to grow by $1.45 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144623/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the office and contact center headsets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased user productivity, and low risk of health complications, and headsets that provide better voice clarity and noise cancellation.



The office and contact center headsets market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Contact center

• Office



By Type

• Wired

• Wireless



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased focus on distribution channels as one of the prime reasons driving the office and contact center headsets market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of over-ear headsets and increasing technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the office and contact center headsets market covers the following areas:

• Office and contact center headsets market sizing

• Office and contact center headsets market forecast

• Office and contact center headsets market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading office and contact center headsets market vendors that include Audio Technica US Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG, GN Store Nord AS, Grado Labs Inc., HP Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Philips International BV, RHA Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Roland Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., Xiaomi Inc, and Zound Industries International AB. Also, the office and contact center headsets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144623/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________