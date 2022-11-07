Parkinson's Disease Drug Market is Pegged to Reach $12.3 Billion By 2028 | Levodopa is the Most Popular Drug

Westford,USA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkinson's disease is a debilitating neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. As the population ages, the number of people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease is expected to increase in the Parkinson's disease drug market . According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, there are around 10 million people living with Parkinson’s disease worldwide and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed every year in the United States alone. As of 2021, more 1 million people in the US are living with Parkinson’s disease. As per SkyQuest’s analysis, only 4% of the population with PD are diagnosed before age of 50. Apart from this, men are 1.5 times more susceptible for the disease than women.

The aging population is not the only factor driving demand for Parkinson's disease drug market. As our understanding of the disease grows, we are able to develop more targeted and effective treatments. New drugs are constantly being developed and approved by regulatory bodies, giving patients and doctors more options to choose from.

The cost of these drugs can be prohibitively high, but fortunately there are a number of assistance programs available to help offset the costs. Many pharmaceutical companies offer patient assistance programs that provide free or discounted medications for those who qualify. There are also a number of charitable organizations that provide financial assistance for those in need.

Levodopa is the Most Popular in Parkinson’s Disease Drug market

In recent years, several new treatments have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) including duodopa (lisurdopride), safinamide, opicapone, and rasagiline mesylate extended-release tablets. These new treatments have improved the management of Parkinson’s disease and have increased patients’ life expectancy. Moreover, government initiatives to create awareness about Parkinson’s disease are also contributing to the growth of this market.

There is currently no cure for Parkinson's in the global Parkinson's disease drug market, but there are treatments available that can help to manage the symptoms of the condition. One such treatment is levodopa, a drug that helps to replenish levels of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain. Dopamine is essential for proper brain function and is known to be involved in the control of movement.

Other Parkinson's disease drugs include MAO-B inhibitors and COMT inhibitors. MAO-B inhibitors work by breaking down dopamine, while COMT inhibitors prevent dopamine from being broken down. These drugs can be used alone or in combination with each other or with levodopa.

Levodopa has been used to treat Parkinson's disease for many years and is considered to be one of the most effective treatments available in the Parkinson's disease drug market. However, as the condition progresses, patients may begin to experience side effects from levodopa treatment, such as involuntary movements (known as dyskinesia). As the demand for levodopa continues to grow, so does the demand for new and improved treatments for Parkinson's disease. In recent years, several new drugs have been developed that offer promising results in clinical trials. These new drugs are designed to either improve upon the efficacy of levodopa or reduce its side effects.

The growing demand for new and improved Parkinson's treatments is being driven by both an increase in incidence of the condition and an aging population. With more people living longer and being diagnosed with Parkinson's at an older age, there is a growing need for effective treatments that can help patients maintain their quality of life.

Roche, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Novartis, and Teva are top 5 Players in Parkinson’s Disease Drug Market

The most common drugs used to treat Parkinson's disease are levodopa and carbidopa. Levodopa is the primary drug used to manage the symptoms of Parkinson's disease, and it is often used in combination with carbidopa, which helps to improve its effectiveness.

Roche is the leading producer of Parkinson's disease drug and holds the largest share of the global Parkinson's disease drug market. The company's product, Levodopa, is a dopamine precursor. Levodopa is effective in treating the symptoms of Parkinson's disease, but it can cause side effects such as nausea and vomiting. Roche also has a strong pipeline of other potential treatments for Parkinson's disease, including an oral formulation. It is the leading supplier of Levodopa, which is followed by Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, and Teva.

Roche's pioneering work in the field of Parkinson's disease has led to the development of several new formulations of Levodopa, including an extended-release formulation that provides continuous 24-hour coverage. This innovation has dramatically improved patient outcomes, and Roche is committed to continuing its work to help patients manage their condition.

Pfizer is another leading player in the global Parkinson's disease drug market, and its products are used by millions of patients every day. The company has developed a number of innovative drugs for treating Parkinson's disease, and its products are widely used by neurologists and other specialists.

SkyQuest's analysis of Pfizer's products shows that the company has a strong portfolio of drugs for treating Parkinson's disease. The analysis of the Parkinson's disease drug market shows that the company's products are effective and safe, and that they offer a good value for money. Our report also notes that Pfizer's products are well-positioned to compete in the marketplace, and that the company has a strong track record of success in clinical trials.

Major Companies in Global Parkinson’s Disease Drug Market

Pfizer, Inc.

Impax Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis Ag

Merck & Co., Inc.

Orion Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertical Pharmaceuticals, Llc

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Wockhardt

Stada Arzneimittel Ag

Mylan N.V.

Cipla Inc.

Par Pharmaceutical

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd

Apotex Inc.

