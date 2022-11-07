The Global Phthalic Anhydride Market is expected to grow by $966.69 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phthalic Anhydride Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144617/?utm_source=GNW

12% during the forecast period. Our report on the phthalic anhydride market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the construction industry, increased use of plasticizers in PVC products, and multifunctional characteristics of UPRs.



The phthalic anhydride market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Plasticizers

• UPR

• Alkyd resins

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for green and sustainable resins as one of the prime reasons driving the phthalic anhydride market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic steps taken by market players and the expansion of end-user industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the phthalic anhydride market covers the following areas:

• Phthalic anhydride market sizing

• Phthalic anhydride market forecast

• Phthalic anhydride market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading phthalic anhydride market vendors that include AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co. Ltd., AGROFERT AS, Anhui Tongua International Trade Group Co. Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Exxon Mobil Corp., IG Petrochemicals Ltd., Koppers Holdings Inc., LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Corp., Nan Ya Plastic Corp, Perstorp Holding AB, Proviron Industries NV, Shandong Hongxin Chemical Co. Ltd., Specialty Polymers Inc., Stepan Co., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., and UPC Technology Corp. Also, the phthalic anhydride market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

