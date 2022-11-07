Global Albumin Market is estimated to grow at a decent CAGR of 6% by 2026 – Growing preference for Recombinant Albumin in Drug Delivery

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Albumin is the most abundant circulating protein in the plasma, accounting for more than half of the human plasma protein. Albumin has been widely studied as a protein carrier for drug delivery. They are used in various applications including oncology, diabetes, hepatitis C, hypovolemia, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Growing Demand for Albumin in Research & Development and Clinical Trials Drives the Albumin Market

Albumin-based therapeutic agents are used especially for treating and diagnosing malignant, inflammatory, metabolic, and viral diseases. Considering the commercial success of products that use albumin as a drug carrier and the ongoing clinical trials albumin is attracting the interest of researchers, pharmaceutical, and biotechnological companies.

Albumin-Based Nanoparticles Offer Promising Drug Delivery System for Cancer Treatment

Albumin is a versatile biomaterial for the synthesis of nanoparticles. The efficiency of the albumin-based delivery resides in its ability to enhance tumor targeting and accumulation. Furthermore, albumin can bind to special receptors overexpressed on cancer cells and enhance nanoparticle binding and internalization.

Growing Adoption of Recombinant Albumin over Serum-based Albumin for Drug Delivery

As regulatory guidelines have driven the need for animal-free options, there has been a decline in the use of serum-derived albumin. With the availability of recombinant albumin, historical risks associated with human serum albumin have been eliminated. It also provides a relatively simple solution to traditional formulation strategies and provides a cost-effective, single solution to several stability issues.

Potential Role of Human Serum Albumin in Covid-19 Patients Boosts the Growth of Albumin Market

Albumin downregulates the expression of the ACE2 receptors and has been shown to improve the ratio of arterial partial pressure of oxygen/fraction of inspired oxygen in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome as soon as 24 hours after treatment and with an effect that persists for at least seven days. Moreover, researchers who have studied the clinical characteristics of Covid-19 patients have reported that low serum albumin on presentation in COVID-19 infection is associated with a higher incidence of serious outcomes like kidney injury, cardiac injury, and higher mortality, among others.

Key Market Challenges: Albumin Market

The stringent government regulations, limited reimbursement, growing shift towards serum-free solutions, and side effects associated with the use of albumin are the major factors restraining the growth of the albumin market.

North America Holds the Largest Share but APAC is Set to Witness Strongest Growth in Albumin Market

North America holds the largest market share of the albumin market. This can be mainly attributed to the growing demand for albumin-based R&D activities, the presence of advanced and robust healthcare infrastructure, the growing demand for albumin in various non-therapeutics applications, and the presence of market key players in the region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Albumin Market

The global albumin market is marked by the presence of established market players such as Baxter International Inc., China Biologic Products Inc, Grifols S.A., Apotex Corp., and InVitria, among others.

Companies are Adopting both Organic & Inorganic Growth Strategies to Increase their Market Share in the Global Albumin Market

All players operating in the global market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions to garner a higher market share. For instance,

In April 2022, Apotex Corp. announced the release of its Paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injection (albumin-bound), a generic version of Abraxane in the United States.

announced the release of its Paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injection (albumin-bound), a generic version of Abraxane in the United States. In January 2022, Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for China has granted BPL a license to market ALBUMINEX® 25% product to China.

