DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market 2022: Industry Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach a valuation of around US$ 3.1 Bn in 2032 - Persistence Market Research

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global DNA and RNA sample preparation market accounted for a valuation of close to US$ 1.7 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.



The introduction of new technology and methods have eased the process of obtaining high-quality results. Improvements in DNA and RNA preparation processes have led to an elevated demand for high-quality reagents, kits, and associated products. To satisfy various research objectives, several manufacturers have built up internal resources to produce high-quality products with short turnaround times.

Research activities in the area of life sciences are boosted by technological advancements in DNA and RNA sample preparation techniques as well as agreements established between major research institutions across the world. Demand for DNA and RNA sample preparation has grown because of technical developments in analytical instruments and growing need for contemporary extraction methods.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3211

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Kits held 59.2% of the market share by product segment in 2021.

By application, research applications accounted for a market share of 38% in 2021.

By end user, academic & research institutes are widely using DNA and RNA sample preparation products, and the segment held a market share of 29.9% in 2021.

In 2021, North America held a 33.7% share of the global DNA and RNA sample preparation market share.

“Higher throughput and modern technologies that are improvising the methodology of sampling will drive market growth over the forecasted period,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3211

Market Competition

Leading market players within the life science sector are involved in activities such as acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their market share. Therefore, the fragmented market with many competitors is opting for acquisitions as their strategic planning to boost the share in the DNA and RNA sample preparation market.

PerkinElmer launched the (RUO) BioQule NGS System, in June 2022, only for research purposes. The BioQule NGS system allows scientists and researchers to develop superior-quality next generation sequencing libraries that produce reproducible results in a wide range of applications that require genomic analysis.

QIAGEN increased its next-generation sequencing (NGS) portfolio in August 2022 with the release of the QIAseq UPXome RNA Library Kit and the QIAseq Targeted DNA Pro Panels, each of which established new criteria for sample preparation for nucleic acid sequencing.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3211

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a revised market research report on the electric cargo bike market that contains a global industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, battery type, end use, and region.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com