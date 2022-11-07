KYOCERA AVX ANNOUNCES NEW MLCC PART NUMBERING SYSTEM

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, is introducing a new global MLCC part numbering system this November.

The new global MLCC part numbering system will maximize manufacturing synergies within KYOCERA AVX and the KYOCERA Electronics Components Group, which combined their MLCC manufacturing and development resources in 2021 following the corporate reorganization and rebranding that elicited KYOCERA AVX. It will also facilitate the rapid expansion of the MLCC business unit and make it easier for customers to perform product searches across the entire KYOCERA AVX brand portfolio.

“The new MLCC part numbering system will be introduced this November, starting with new product releases. Our goal is to make it the universally preferred ordering code for all KYOCERA AVX MLCC products while providing customers with adequate time to familiarize themselves with the new part numbers,” said Neil Smyth, Marketing Director, KYOCERA AVX. “We’re excited about this important milestone of our MLCC product line integration. Also, I’d like to emphasize that all of the KYOCERA AVX MLCCs that employ the new part numbering system will continue to be produced with the same trusted materials, designs, and processes and exhibit the same physical and electrical characteristics.”

For more information about KYOCERA's new global MLCC part numbering system, including cross references to current part numbers, please visit https://search.kyocera-avx.com/ and https://ele.kyocera.com/en/product/capacitor/mlcc/.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

