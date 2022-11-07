New to The Street Announces Five Corporate Interviews on Episode #404, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street, a nationally syndicated TV show, announces airing its episode #404 on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s 404th TV episode features the following five (5) Companies and their representatives:

1). Ecology Solutions – The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group , a Corporate documentary.

2). "Treating Rare Diseases" – Soligenix, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: SNGX) ($SGNX) interview with Dr. Christopher J. Schaber, Chairman, President, and CEO.

3). Mining – Tocvan Ventures Corp.'s (OTC: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF) interview with Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO.

4). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions – Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Democracy International ETF Fund – Democracy Investments’ (NYSE: DMCY) interview with Julie Cane, CEO/ Co-Founder.

Tonight, New to The Street airs the Corporate documentary on the business relationship between The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and Australian Company VRM BioLogik Group . Kellie Walters, CEO of the VRM BioLogik Group, explains their Company's mission in restoring topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands. The Founder/President of VRM BioLogik Group dedicated over 30 years to developing and deploying the HumiSoil product to improve all soil types and increase worldwide agricultural yields. In 2020, the team at VRM BioLogik met with The Sustainable Green Team, a US-based Company that creates eco-friendly, sustainable solutions from agricultural tree waste. With an established 30+ year market presence in the US, The Sustainable Green Team's CEO, Tony Raynor, and his wife, Tami Raynor, entered into collaboration with VRM BioLogik. The Sustainable Green Team will utilize VRM BioLogik Group's hydrosynthesis technology in the US to create the HumiSoil product for sales and distribution in the North American marketplace. With Earth's population of about eight billion people, farmable land is becoming scarce, and with both entities working in tandem, they can expand the revolutionary HumiSoil's agricultural reaches. Taking green wastes and food byproducts and converting them using VRM's hydrosynthesis technology, "Growing Water," for the masses can create sustainable solutions for food production. The documentary gives views on the ecological visions of both entities and shows the practical solutions now available. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

Soligenix, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: SNGX) ($SNGX) Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christopher J. Schaber, is on tonight’s New to The Street Show. Talking with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, he explains the Company's business as a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. The Company has a robust pipeline contained within its two business segments . The Company's Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on developing products for orphan diseases and areas of unmet medical need in oncology and inflammation. Their Public Health Solutions segment develops heat-stable vaccines and therapeutics for military and civilian applications in ricin exposure, emerging and antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases, and viral diseases, including Ebola, Marburg, and COVID-19. Dr. Schaber talks about HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and expects to file a NDA (New Drug Application) in Q4, targeting FDA market authorization approval sometime in the second half of 2023. The Company's Public Health Solutions segment has received approximately $80M from the US Government, non-dilutive funding, used to develop and deploy heat-stable vaccines for biodefense and emerging infectious diseases. Dr. Schaber talks about HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and expects to file a NDA (New Drug Application) in Q4, targeting FDA market authorization approval sometime in the second half of 2023. The Company is working on finding a treatment for Psoriasis , another unmet medical need. The active ingredients in its CTCL treatment also appear to be effective in treating those with Psoriasis. He told viewers to expect the Company to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study for the Psoriasis treatment in December 2022. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) ($SGNX) - https://www.soligenix.com/ . The segment is an updated version of the original interview, which aired on October 24, 2022.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the New York Stock Exchange studio, welcomes on tonight’s show Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO of Tocvan Ventures Corp (OTC: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF). Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a natural resource Company that acquires, explores, and develops mineral resource properties. During the interview, Brodie gives viewers a broad overview of the Company's objective in seeking mineral resource projects with historical data in known mineralized regions. In the State of Sonora, Mexico, Tocvan has two exciting properties, the Pilar Project and El Picacho Project , both in exploration stages, within known historical geological gold-silver bearing belts. The State of Sonora has an active mining industry with roads, utilities, and other infrastructures, allowing Tocvan to have a low-cost operational existence. The area has well-educated and established mining personnel available as a viable human resource for the Company. Tocvan's management team comprises successful geologists, finance, and market experts. Brodie expects price volatilities in gold/silver to continue in the short run. Still, long-term prices should rise due to worldwide inflationary concerns and technological advancements in products using precious metals. Viewers can learn more about Tocvan Ventures Corp.'s gold and silver mining concessions in Mexico by downloading the on-screen QR code, available during the show, or visiting Tocvan Ventures Corp - https://tocvan.com/ .

Tonight, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), joins New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. offers Sekur, a Swiss secure email and messenger communication application available on any mobile device, tablet, and desktop. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing , a complete and affordable cybersecurity solution for individuals and businesses. Many banks in the US violated banking privacy laws while using Big Tech open platforms to communicate banking information. Some banks used WhatsApp to message clients and for internal uses, which is a violation, resulting in over $2B in fines. The solution is Sekur Private Data's Sekur products which offer encrypted secure communications and data management. SekurMessenger allows for private and secure texting and provides the receiver of text messages from the subscriber with the same encrypted features. Sekur's "Chat-by-Invite" app, available in 61 countries, allows texting to occur in a closed-loop system hosted and owned by Sekur in Switzerland . The platform offers archiving, a requirement for many regulated industries, including banks and other financial institutions. Alain told viewers that growth continues in Central America and other South American countries and expects more small-medium business (SMB) enterprises and governments to sign up for Sekur. In the US market, B2B partnerships are growing, too. Sekur's "Chat-by-Invite" app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it., Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. The Company never asks for a phone number to subscribe. Sekur is on track for an exciting 2023. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

On the New to The Street tonight, Julie Cane, CEO/Co-Founder of Democracy Investments , talks with TV Host Jane King from the show's Nasdaq MarketSite studio. During Julie's years serving in the US Navy as a pilot, her worldwide deployments enlighten her about the value of democratic systems. As such, Julie has seen diminishing freedoms imposed through authoritarian governments. In 2020, Democracy Investments launched, intending to create investment products in developing and emerging democratic countries. Using data obtained through a license agreement with the publisher of "The Economist," The Economist Group, Ltd., Julie and her colleagues use the Economist's Democracy Index (EIU) for global financial products. Democracy Investments created an ETF that tracks a new index that leverages the Economist's Democracy Index (EIU), giving more investment dollars to emerging and growing democracies, a new way to advance democracy worldwide. The Company's Democracy Investment International Index takes the Solactive GBS Global Markets All-World Ex-US Index . It overlays that data with the EIU Democracy Index (Economist's Intelligence Unit), which created a proprietary methodology for a new index, that is a product of market capitalization and democracy scores. The resulting data gives higher weights to democratic countries than those under authoritarian regimes. The Democracy International ETF Fund (NYSE: DMCY) is a Global Markets Ex-United States Large & Mid Cap international equity portfolio weighted by democracy growth and market capitalization. The fund enables investors to allocate more into democracies, thereby shifting capital flows toward democratic countries and away from authoritarian governments. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Democracy Investments - https://www.democracyinvestments.com .Carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) ($SGNX):

Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. The Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is growing and moving toward the potential commercialization of HyBryte™ (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe, visible light to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With a successful Phase 3 study completed, regulatory approval is being sought, and commercialization activities for this product candidate are being advanced initially in the US Development programs in this business segment also include the expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into Psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation including pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203). The Company's Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax®, its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, and SGX943, its therapeutic candidate for antibiotic-resistant and emerging infectious disease, and its vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax™, its vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The Company's vaccine development programs incorporate its proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has had government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc .

About Tocvan Ventures Corp (OTC: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF)

Tocvan Ventures Corp. ("Tocvan) is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets (OTC: TCVNF), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TOC), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: TV3). The Company is an early-stage natural resource company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and, if warranted, developing mineral properties. Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company created to take advantage of the prolonged downturn in the junior mining exploration sector. By identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities, the Company's management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 37 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent a tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value - https://tocvan.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Democracy Investments :

Democracy Investments seeks to incentivize democracy by influencing capital flow in financial markets. By allocating capital based on democracy scores, the Company, through its Democracy International Fund , seeks to increase the cost of capital for authoritarian states, leading to reduced economic growth and the reverse for democracies. Additionally, by making investment proportional to democracy scores and never dropping investment in a nation to zero, the Company hopes to maintain a market-based incentive for democratic reforms. A country that becomes more democratic relative to the rest of the world will see increased investment, while nations that regress will see less. Democracy International's goal is to grow large, lower fees, and influence capital flows to encourage ALL countries to improve their democracy scores. The Democracy International Fund (NYSE: DMCY) seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Democracy Investment International Index - https://www.democracyinvestments.com/ & https://www.democracyinvestments.com/fund . Carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing; this not an offer to buy/sell ETF.

