Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 44 2022

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 28/10/2022481,775532.29256,443,266  
Monday, 31 October 20220--  
Tuesday, 1 November 20220--  
Wednesday, 2 November 20220--  
Thursday, 3 November 2022903475.00428,925  
Friday, 4 November 2022861478.38411,885  
In the period 31/10/2022 - 4/11/20221,764476.65840,810  
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 4/11/2022483,539532.09257,284,076  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,004,263 treasury shares corresponding to 7.86% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

