Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 44 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 28/10/2022
|481,775
|532.29
|256,443,266
|Monday, 31 October 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 1 November 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Wednesday, 2 November 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Thursday, 3 November 2022
|903
|475.00
|428,925
|Friday, 4 November 2022
|861
|478.38
|411,885
|In the period 31/10/2022 - 4/11/2022
|1,764
|476.65
|840,810
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 4/11/2022
|483,539
|532.09
|257,284,076
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,004,263 treasury shares corresponding to 7.86% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
