Horyou AlphaVerse Joins Forces with 1% For The Planet Environmental Charity Program

PARIS, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, French games, technology, and blockchain product developer Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) and its partner Horyou announced that the Horyou AlphaVerse metaverse has decided to donate 2% of its gross turnover to support social good, sustainability, and the fight against climate change, and is joining forces with the 1% for the Planet program.



Horyou AlphaVerse is a metaverse dedicated to social good, sustainability, and the fight against climate change. Its main mission is to hasten the adoption of practices that strengthen sustainability and social good — both in the physical and digital worlds. This metaverse is built in partnership between CBI, the Horyou social network, and the Horyou Foundation.

First of all, Horyou AlphaVerse has entered the 1% for the Planet program and will donate 1% of its gross revenue to the program.

1% for the Planet is a global entity with two decades of experience in redistributing funding to its affiliated non-governmental organizations (NGOs), with a goal of giving to partners to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. Brands and companies entering the 1% for the Planet program commit to donating 1% of their revenue either to the global entity or directly to the NGOs part of the 1% alliance.

Since July 2022, Horyou AlphaVerse has been running a partnership program inviting NGOs inside the metaverse, the Social Good Pioneer Partnership Program (SG3P), and will soon announce the first batch of partner NGOs from all around the world. For more info about SG3P, please visit https://www.horyoualphaverse.com/partnership-program .



On top of the commitment to 1% for the Planet, Horyou AlphaVerse is committing to contribute an additional 1% to the NGOs entering the SG3P program.

“Connecting change-makers and giving back is in Horyou AlphaVerse’s DNA,” said Yonathan Parienti, Founder and CEO of Horyou. “Giving 2% of the gross revenue of our digital universe, which is dedicated to sustainability and positive change, is key to us, as Horyou AlphaVerse’s mission is to advocate for Social Good and preserve the planet since its inception.”

“We focus our development on tackling very important issues, such as social good, sustainability and the fight against climate change,” added Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of CBI. “Contributing to these missions, and especially the 1% for the Planet program, is at the core of Horyou AlphaVerse.”

About Horyou AlphaVerse

Horyou AlphaVerse is a metaverse dedicated to social good, sustainability, and the fight against climate change. Horyou AlphaVerse's main mission is to fasten the adoption of practices that strengthen sustainability and social good both in the physical and digital worlds. This metaverse is built in partnership between CBI, the Horyou social network and the Horyou Foundation.



Learn more at https://www.horyoualphaverse.com/

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. They inspire businesses and individuals to support Environmental Partners through membership and everyday actions. They make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling, and third-party certification.



Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, business members, and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved Environmental Partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals, and Environmental Partners working toward a better future for all. Learn more at www.onepercentfortheplanet.org

About Crypto Blockchain Industries

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications, and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that has opened in summer 2022. CBI is admitted to trading on the E2 compartment (public offering) of Euronext Growth. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io .

