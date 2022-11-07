Customer Data Platform Market Size to Reach $14.84Bn, Globally, by 2028 with 28+% CAGR, Says The Insight Partners

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners has added a new report titled on “ Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Platform, Services); Deployment (On-premises, Cloud); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)); Application (Personalized Recommendations, Predictive Analytics, Marketing Data Segmentation, Customer Retention and Engagement, Security Management, Others) Geography," the customer data platform market size is expected to reach USD 14.84Bn by 2028 from USD 2.67Bn in 2021 and registering at a CAGR of 28.2% between 2022 and 2028.





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Customer Data Platform Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010812







Global Customer Data Platform Market Valuations, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 2.67Bn in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 14.84Bn by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 28.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Customer Data Platform Market: Competitive Landscape

Adobe; BLUEVENN; Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.; Leadspace, Inc.; Microsoft; Oracle; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; Teradata; and ZYLOTECH are the key market players profiled in the study. Several other major companies have also been studied and analyzed in this research study to get a holistic view of the customer data platform market and its ecosystem.





Inquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00010812







The global customer data platform market is segmented by component, deployment, organization size, application, and industry vertical. Based on component, the customer data platform market is segmented as platform and service. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size, the customer data platform market is segmented into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Based on application, the market is segmented as personalized recommendations, predictive analytics, marketing data segmentation, customer retention and engagement, security management, and others. Based on industry vertical, the customer data platform market is segmented as BFSI, retail & ecommerce, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, telecom & information technology (IT), healthcare, and others.

Many brands have begun to see diminishing returns as digital marketing become more mature and more businesses invest in it. To fully utilize email marketing, paid advertising, and other addressable channels, a customer data platform can aid in overcoming technique fatigue and advancing initiatives. Despite all the organizational and technological complexities, customer data platforms offer feed personalization algorithm capabilities to create highly personalized experiences that user anticipates. By seamlessly integrating customer data across all analytics, measurement, media channels, and marketing automation tools, according to industry experts, these platforms bring the vision of full-lifecycle customer journey analytics to life. It enables businesses to hold marketing more accountable for product investment decisions.





Speak to Research Expert at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00010812







Modern technology has significantly altered the way brands and consumers engage. Several new products, services, consumers, and competitors are continuously arriving and evolving, whereas the behavior of consumers, including likes and dislikes, continues to change. Technology will be the key driver behind the reimagined Customer Experience (CX); brands must rethink their customer ecosystems to keep in speed with empowered consumers and develop consumer technologies. As per SAS Institute, 67% of engagement between a brand and consumer using digital devices such as online, mobile, etc., will be completed by smart machines rather than humans by 2030. By the same year, 69% of decisions made during customer engagement will be done by smart machines. Further, the quickness and extreme automation will drive the CX. Hence, CDP solutions with data unification, people-based marketing, identity resolution, and cross-channel real-time engagement capabilities will alter with the rising need for real-time automated decision-making that directly or indirectly influences customer experiences over the forthcoming years.





The Global Customer Data Platform segmented:

By Component

Platform

Services

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs))

By Application

Personalized Recommendations

Predictive Analytics

Marketing Data Segmentation

Customer Retention and Engagement

Security Management

Others





Customer Data Platform Market: Regional Segmentation



North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)





The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.







IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC on Global Customer Data Platform Market:



With the outbreak of COVID-19, many businesses faced trouble ensuring that their employees had proper access to reliable data. Organizations have been investing in infrastructure that enables access to the data the company has gathered to maintain business inflow. Depending on the product and services, several industries adopted remote working solutions. The organization that caters to consumers largely relies on customer data to attract new clients and keep hold of current ones to keep the business stable. The demand for data solutions has also significantly increased during the outbreak of novel coronavirus. Several sectors, from the government to retail, have switched toward digitization to maintain seamless and effective organizational operations during the pandemic. A single, reliable source allows advertisers and marketers to target customers precisely. The customer data platform's real-time data will ensure ROI through campaigns planned by product managers and engineers from a remote location. The platform offers individualized, real-time solutions in having information related to customers and their demands. As a result, the demand for customer data platforms is anticipated to increase during the pandemic.





Quickly Access Premium Copy of Customer Data Platform Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010812











Explore The Insight Partners Comprehensive Coverage on Technology, Media and Telecommunications Domain:

Digital Education Market Forecast to 2028- The digital education market was valued at US$ 11.62 billion in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% between 2022 and 2028.

Data Collection and Labeling Market Forecast to 2028- The data collection and labeling market was valued at US$ 1.82 billion in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Sound Recognition Market Forecast to 2028- The sound recognition market was projected to reach US$ 3.84 billion in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028

Network Transformation Market Forecast to 2028- The network transformation market was expected to reach at US$ 19.27 billion in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.6% between 2022 and 2028.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Forecast to 2028-The intelligent virtual assistant market is expected to grow from US$ 7.01 billion in 2021 to US$ 47.57 billion, by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 31.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Software Defined Security Market Forecast to 2028- The software-defined security market is projected to grow from US$ 7.13 billion in 2021 to US$ 40.73 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Forecast to 2028- Mobile payment technologies market is expected to grow from US$ 45.36 billion in 2021 to US$ 323.03 billion by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 32.8% from 2022 to 2028.

IoT Monetization Market Forecast to 2028- IoT monetization market is expected to grow from US$ 76.58 billion in 2021 to US$ 865.40 billion by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 42.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Lecture Capture Systems Market Forecast to 2028- The lecture capture system market is expected to grow from US$ 6.50 billion in 2021 to US$ 43.61 billion by 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 31.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Real-Time Payments Market Forecast to 2028- Real-time payment market is expected to grow from US$ 12.85 billion in 2021 to US$ 86.89 billion by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 32.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Intelligent Document Processing Market Forecast to 2028- The intelligent document processing market is expected to grow from US$ 1,022.73 million in 2021 to US$ 8,045.81 million by 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 34.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Graph Database Market Forecast to 2028- The graph database market is expected to grow from US$ 1,854.0 million in 2021 to US$ 7,225.9 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2022 and 2028.









About Us:



The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: