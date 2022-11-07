The Global Fire Pump Controllers Market is expected to grow by $276.79 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Pump Controllers Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069647/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the fire pump controllers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing availability of IoT-enabled pump controllers, rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities, and enforcement of stringent regulations.



The fire pump controllers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Electric fire pump controller

• Diesel fire pump controller



By End-user

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of VFD fire pump controllers as one of the prime reasons driving the fire pump controllers market growth during the next few years. Also, the evolution of green buildings, necessitating modification in existing fire safety framework and growth in the number of skyscrapers and mixed-use developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fire pump controllers market covers the following areas:

• Fire pump controllers market sizing

• Fire pump controllers market forecast

• Fire pump controllers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fire pump controllers market vendors that include Aline Pumps, ComAp AS, Cummins Inc., Dynatek Systems and Controls Pvt. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Firetrol Inc., Flotronix Corp., Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Hubbell Inc., LOVATO Electric Spa, Master Control Systems Inc., NAFFCO FZCO, Nickerson Company Inc., Pentair Plc, Schneider Electric SE, SFFECO Global, SPP Pumps Ltd., Tornatech Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Also, the fire pump controllers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

