Biogas Market Size Worth $75.2 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research recent analyses that the Biogas Market is valued at USD 59.1 Billion in 2021, and would all set to rocket up to USD 75.2 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.



This Biogas market research report conducts a thorough and methodical market investigation, presenting data and statistics related to any topic in the Biogas business. The Biogas report's forecast, analysis, evaluations, and estimations are grounded in standard tools and methods including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Global Biogas Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy

In recent years, the global market has seen a dramatic increase in demand for biogas plants. This demand has been largely increased owing to an increased demand for renewable energy. Biogas is a green energy source of the local grid that generates energy and heat while emitting small greenhouse gases, such as methane (CH4), carbon oxide (CO2), and nitrous oxide (N2O). Biogas is produced by decomposition of food scraps and animal waste. Biogases have several benefits, such as being eco-friendly, groundwater protection and increased crop yields. Therefore, the growing demand for renewable energy due to growing environmental concerns is one of the key drivers anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Biogas Market:

Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

Schmack Biogas Service

Gasum Oy

Total Energies

Agrinz Technologies GmbH

Home biogas Inc.

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

DMT International

Air Liquide

Planet Biogas

BEKON GmbH

Wartsila Corporation

Envi Tech Biogas AG

Greenlane Renewables

Asia Biogas



Key Highlights from the Report:

On the basis of Source, the market is segmented into Municipal, Industrial, and Agricultural. In the global waste-derived Biogas Market, the agriculture sector is likely to play a considerable role. This is owing to the fact that crop residue can be utilized to make biogas, which is mostly constituted of methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2). Furthermore, Biogas can be used for low-cost heating and cooking in many regions of the world. It can also be utilized to produce mechanical or electrical power.

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into Vehicle Fuel, Electricity, Heat, Upgraded Biogas, and Cooking Gas. The increased usage of Biogas for electricity generation has been attributed to a growing interest in renewable energy, notably in the electric power sector.

Asia Pacific is the fastest regional segment in terms of growth. Due to rapid industrial expansion, increased consumer knowledge of Biogas use, and significant investments in new projects, India, China, and Japan are likely to be key markets in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, market growth is aided by favorable government initiatives such as a national zero organic waste to landfill policy. Furthermore, the government implements measures to stimulate early investment in waste processing for energy production, which contributes to market growth.



Segmentation of the Global Biogas Market:

Source Municipal Industrial Agricultural

Application Vehicle Fuel Electricity Heat Upgraded Biogas Cooking Gas

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Growing Demand for Upgraded Biogas

The conservation of fossil fuels combined with environmental degradation is one of the biggest challenges. The use of renewable energy sources has been witnessed to be an ideal solution to remedy the situation of fossil fuel depletion and environmental degradation. This gas plays a vital role in shaping society as a whole and in reducing oil dependence. This gas turns into bio methane due to its high methane content. Bio methane contains substances such as natural gas. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), this gas is a fuel for cars and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 60-80% compared to fossil fuels. Currently, about 150 petrol stations in Germany supply 100% bio methane. Therefore, the high demand for improved biogas is expected to increase the demand for bio methane.

The Report on Biogas Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Europe Holds Maximum Market Share

Europe is expected to dominate the growth of Biogas Market in 2021. This is owing to various levels of the government offering funding for biogas or having put into place policies to support the industry. With existing infrastructure and the government’s supportive schemes, the region will likely dominate the market during the forecast period. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) report, the region cumulatively generated around 63,380 GWh of electricity in 2019. Germany has the highest number of biogas plants, followed by Italy, France, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recent Developments:

January 2022 - Bio Construct announced that it had entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Next Kraftwerke, a power trading company based in Cologne, Germany. The company also said Kraftwerke will sell 40,000 MWh of biogas electricity in the first quarter of 2022 under the following agreements. Bio Construct is responsible for supplying electricity to biogas plants and customer facilities. A total of 86 biogas CHP plants participates in the PPA at a fixed price.

January 2022 – Ag Grid Energy announced plans to build a fourth biogas power plant project in Connecticut, USA. Hytone Ag Grid will work with Hytone Farms to develop the project. This will be Ag Grid's fourth dairy brewery in the north eastern United States, with construction beginning in March. The facility will generate approximately 4.5 million kWh of renewable electricity annually from manure and food waste.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 59.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 75.2 Billion CAGR 4.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB, Schmack Biogas Service, Gasum Oy, Total Energies, Agrinz Technologies GmbH, Homebiogas Inc., Xebec Adsorption Inc., DMT International, Air Liquide, Planet Biogas, BEKON GmbH, Wartsila Corporation, EnviTech Biogas AG, Greenlane Renewables, Asia Biogas

