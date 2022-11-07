The Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $1524.49 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060876/?utm_source=GNW

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of disease, increasing adoption of NOACs, and increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles.



The acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Thrombolytics

• Anticoagulants

• Antiplatelets

• Antihypertensives



By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacies

• Retail pharmacies

• Online pharmacies



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the TBI, a value-addition in AIS research as one of the prime reasons driving the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of genomic medicine and a strong pipeline will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market sizing

• Acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market forecast

• Acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market vendors that include Athersys Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Medtronic Plc, NoNO Inc., SanBio Co Ltd., Stryker Corp., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



