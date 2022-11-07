The Global Motorcycle Rental Market is expected to grow by $198.96 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycle Rental Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539081/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the motorcycle rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in road-trip tourism, the rise in motorcycle tourer communities and events, and the increase in congestion and overcrowding in cities.



The motorcycle rental market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Commuter motorcycles

• Luxury motorcycles



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the general trend of renting utilitarian items through e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the motorcycle rental market growth during the next few years. Also, growing dependence on technology to increase customer base and growing partnerships by motorcycle rental companies to increase product portfolio will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the motorcycle rental market covers the following areas:

• Motorcycle rental market sizing

• Motorcycle rental market forecast

• Motorcycle rental market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motorcycle rental market vendors that include Aloha MotorSports, AutoEurope LLC, BikesBooking, Edelweiss Bike Travel, Harley Davidson Inc.2, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., IMTBIKE TOURS SL, J.C. Bromac Corp., Kizuki Co. Ltd., Moore Adventures LLC, MotoDreamer, MotoQuest, MOTOROADS Sole Trade Ltd., NEXT MOTORBIKE S.L., Polaris Inc., Rentrip Services Pvt Ltd., Riders Share Inc., SMTOURS d.o.o., and WICKEDRIDE ADVENTURE SERVICES PVT. LTD. Also, the motorcycle rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539081/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________