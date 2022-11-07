Baby Cleaning Products Market Size Will Attain USD 6,076 Million by 2030 growing at 6.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELS, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Baby Cleaning Products Market Size accounted for USD 3,618 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 6,076 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.



Baby Cleaning Products Market Statistics

Global baby cleaning products market value was USD 3,618 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030

North America baby cleaning products market revenue around 34% market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific baby cleaning products market growth will record noteworthy CAGR of from 2022 to 2030

Among product, laundry detergents sub-segment acquired over 30% of the overall market share in 2021

Based on sales channel, retail sector occupied around 45% of the total market share

Surging innovation in infant cleaning products is a global baby cleaning products market trend fueling the industry demand

Baby Cleaning Products Market Growth Factors

• Growing awareness for the importance of baby hygiene

• Increasing concern about several skin-related issues in newborns

• Rising advertising to raise public awareness

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/969

Baby Cleaning Products Market Report Coverage:

Market Baby Cleaning Products Market Baby Cleaning Products Market Size 2021 USD 3,618 Million Baby Cleaning Products Market Forecast 2030 USD 6,076 Million Baby Cleaning Products MarketCAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.1% Baby Cleaning Products Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Baby Cleaning Products Market Base Year 2021 Baby Cleaning Products Markett Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Sales Channel, And By Geography Baby Cleaning Products Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Koninklijke Philips N.V., Unilever, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Himalaya Drug Company, Pigeon Corporation, Mayborn Group Limited, Nuby, Kimberly-Clark, and Procter & Gamble. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Baby Cleaning Products Market Dynamics

The incorporation of organic ingredients in baby cleaning products is expected to drive demand for these products. Previously, the presence of harmful chemicals or elements in baby cleaning products such as sodium lauryl sulphate, lanolin, phthalates, and cornstarch caused numerous problems in babies such as irritation, rashes, and blisters. As a result, most parents avoid purchasing such products.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/baby-cleaning-products-market

Baby Cleaning Products Market Segmentation

The global baby cleaning products market is divided into product, sales channel, and region segments. The global baby cleaning products market is divided into product categories such as vegetable wash, bottle wash, cleaning wipes, laundry detergents, cleaning sprays, fabric conditioners, and others. The global baby cleaning products market is divided into three segments based on end-user: retail, non-retail, and e-commerce.

Baby Cleaning Products Market Share

Based on product, the bottle wash sub-segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years, owing to increased awareness of baby hygiene. It is critical to use an appropriate bottle wash to maintain hygiene and sanitation. Normal bottle wash typically contains harmful elements such as Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS), Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES), and artificial fragrance, which remain in the bottle even after appropriate washing.

In 2021, the laundry detergent sub-segment dominated the baby cleaning products market. Baby laundry detergents are typically mild and free of artificial chemical perfume. Standard laundry detergents contain harsh chemicals that can cause irritation on children's sensitive skin. Infant explicit clothing cleansers are hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, free of brighteners, and made from natural ingredients. Furthermore, such clothing cleaners are biodegradable, non-harmful, and 96.0% plant based. Green shield natural, All Free Clear, BabyGanics, Dreft, ECOS, and Mrs. Meyers are a few of the brands that are popular for affordable child explicit clothing cleansers.

Baby Cleaning Products Market Regional Growth

The global baby cleaning products market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR of 7.3%. Rising birth rates, rising healthcare spending, and rising disposable income are all expected to boost regional industry development. North America dominated the market in 2018 as a result of rising birth rates and the constant introduction of new product portfolios related to baby care by major key players. Furthermore, innovative marketing strategies adopted by major key companies to encourage and market baby cleaning products industry baby care related products are expected to encourage end users to accept these products, thereby stimulating regional market development.

Numerous initiatives related to baby hygiene are being undertaken by major corporations, which are expected to drive the U.S. baby cleaning products market. The rising occurrence of diseases linked to poor hygiene and sanitation is expected to bode well for the country's baby cleaning products market. According to World Vision International, approximately 159 million children under the age of five face stunted development every year, 45.6% of child deaths are caused by under nutrition, and 50.4% of underweight status is caused by a lack of hygiene and sanitation.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/969

Baby Cleaning Products Market Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Unilever, Nuby, Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pigeon Corporation, Himalaya Drug Company, Mayborn Group Limited, and Procter & Gamble are the key players in the global baby cleaning products market. Global players are constantly investing in research and development and introducing new product portfolios in order to capture more business opportunities from emerging markets such as India and China. Furthermore, increased R&D investments in conjunction with technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative possibilities for industry participants.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Baby Cleaning Products Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Baby Cleaning Products Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Baby Cleaning Products Market?

Which region held the largest share in Baby Cleaning Products Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Baby Cleaning Products Market?

Who is the largest end user Baby Cleaning Products Market?

What will be the Baby Cleaning Products Market value in 2030?





Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector Related:

The Worldwide Medical Pendant Market accounted for USD 466 Million in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 830 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Super Absorbent Dressings Market accounted for USD 95 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 141 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Worldwide Colposcopy Market accounted for USD 455 Million in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 711 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com